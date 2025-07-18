Unlicensed homes put children at risk

A stark mismatch between licensed and unregulated child care homes in Uganda has raised concerns over the safety and well-being of vulnerable children, as hundreds of facilities continue to operate outside the government’s oversight framework. Uganda currently has only 185 fully licensed and approved children’s care homes, with the majority concentrated in the Buganda region, according to the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

These licensed homes currently accommodate 9,486 children, many of whom have been abandoned, trafficked, sexually abused, or rescued from physical torture, a vulnerable population that requires urgent protection and care. According to the ministry, Wakiso has the highest number of registered child homes, totalling 32, followed by Kampala with 27, Luweero with 11, and Mukono with 11. Other districts include Jinja (10), Kamuli (7), Karamoja (1), Lango (8), Oyam (1), Acholi (8), Gulu (6), Omoro (1), and others scattered in other regions of the country.





Despite the regulated system, the country is grappling with a growing number of unlicensed childcare institutions, estimated to be more than 500, operating without government oversight. The ministry says these facilities expose vulnerable inhabitants to serious risks, including neglect, poor care, exploitation, and even abuse. “As a ministry, we only recognise 185 fully licensed and approved children’s homes operating legally in Uganda. The rest, which are in the majority, are unrecognised. They are operating outside the legal framework, without regulation, without government oversight, and that puts children at great risk,” Mr Shafik Butanda, the principal probation and social welfare officer at the Ministry of Gender, says. Mr Butanda notes that Kampala leads the nation in daily abandonment cases, with many children picked off the streets and taken to these care centres belonging to several categories from various sources.





“Many are abandoned in urban areas due to poverty or social pressures, especially in Kampala, where, on average, three children are found dumped daily. These children are not all orphans; many have families but are unable to care for them due to trauma, stigma, or abuse and other severe social issues like those of the imprisoned, and others have mentally ill parents that no longer look after them,” Mr Butanda says. He adds: “Some are survivors of trafficking or sexual abuse, sometimes pregnant or young mothers needing shelter, while others are rejected because of disabilities or born from incestuous relationships, where some become street children or victims of torture requiring rehabilitation.” By the end of 2024, according to the Uganda Child Rights NGO Network, at least 600 childcare institutions in Uganda were overwhelmed, with more than 50,000 children stuck as a result of growing numbers of abandoned children under the age of five spending their formative years in institutional care.

Legal process to start a care home

To prevent abuse and ensure quality care, Mr Butanda says they instituted a strict and regulated process for establishing child care institutions where the procedure begins at the district level, where any individual or organisation wishing to open a home must first consult the district probation officer of a specific local government. Mr Butanda emphasises that operating without this licence is illegal and carries severe penalties, including closure and prosecution under Uganda’s child protection laws. “The procedure begins at the local government level which has the mandate to find the need for the establishment first, where prospective operators must engage the district probation officer to conduct a thorough needs assessment to determine whether a child care home is necessary in the proposed location and if the district sees a need for the proposed plan, then construction can begin but strictly according to the ministry’s standards,” he says.

Mr Butanda adds: “These standards include adequate space per child, safe and sanitary conditions, disability access, and clear protection policies, proposed facility’s health and safety standards, and these must be evaluated on the ground.” After the assessment, Mr Butanda notes that the minister for Children offers a certificate of incorporation, and it is handed over to the permanent secretary of the Gender ministry. Upon receipt, the child care unit visits the home for another independent assessment. “This last team evaluates infrastructure, staffing, child protection policies, and overall readiness to operate and then recommends the final approval by the PS, a process which can last for at least six months,” he explains.

In an interview with this publication, Ms Miriam Memoranda, the managing director at Loving Hearts Children Centre in Munyonyo, Kampala, said that currently they are looking after 67 babies in the facility, with most under the age of five, noting that they are challenged by short-term local fostering which is detrimental to a child’s emotional stability. Ms Memoranda notes that Ugandan families have largely neglected fostering homeless children permanently, hence increasing an emotional burden to the minors that need lasting family love and cultural grounding, as they try as much as possible to trace the parents and foster parents of the babies repeatedly.

“We get these babies from Mulago hospital and Kiruddu hospital, sometimes from the probation officers and 90 percent of the Ugandan parents are the ones adopting babies from here but we are challenged that they bring them back after a short period like one month, two or six, which disrupts their development ad exposes them to bad vices that could affect others when they return in the home. But we try as much as we can to trace the relatives of these babies before we look for a foster parent,” she says. Ms Memoranda adds: “When we come across an abandoned child, the first step is to report the case to the Child and Family Protection Unit of the Police. We take them for a medical check-up and begin investigations to trace their family. If the family is found, we ask critical questions like ‘Why did this child end up in an adoption home?’’

In Kampala, there are more than 50 children's care homes, but only 27 of these have been approved to cater for the rising number of children in central Uganda. Last week, Mr Peter Mayanja, Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) probation officer, revealed that at least 120 children below the age of eight are abandoned monthly and attributed the cases to young mothers being unable to take up responsibility. Specifically, at Naguru Reception Centre, the only government facility, when our reporter visited the facility last Thursday, the home had more children than it should have been caring for. The facility currently houses 88 children, comprising 61 boys and 27 girls. Mr Mayanja says they are taking in more than the required number because of the need to house youngsters with no families. “A mother gives birth and, after hearing from her boyfriend that he is not going to care for the child, she also decides to leave the baby,” he says.

Statistics from the 2024 annual police report state that 4.3 percent of the reported cases were as a result of child-related offences, with 9,408 cases where children/juveniles were direct targets/victims of crime, compared to 10,741 cases reported in 2023, thus giving a 12.4 percent decrease in the registered crimes in this category. A total of 3,663 cases of child neglect, the report added, were reported to police in 2024 compared to 4,730 cases in 2023 in this reported crime category. Mr Mayanja warns that unregulated child care homes pose serious and wide-ranging risks to children, with some taking it up as a business through trafficking and soliciting donations without accountability. “These facilities often operate without trained staff, adequate infrastructure, or clear child protection policies, which victimise children to neglect, emotional and physical abuse, malnutrition, and exploitation.

Because they are not monitored, some become a breeding ground for trafficking networks, where children can be moved or even ‘adopted’ illegally without proper documentation or background checks,” Mr Mayanja explains. He adds: “Some operators use children to solicit donations from well-meaning members of the public or foreign sponsors, with no accountability for how the funds are used. Others isolate children from their communities, blocking efforts to trace families or reintegrate them, which not only violates their rights to identity and family but also increases the risk of long-term psychological harm and institutional dependency.”

Key statistics

