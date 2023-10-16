Unlocking opportunities to SMES through gender diversity

The unequal distribution of female and male workers across different job types and within job roles frequently serves as a core factor contributing to gender disparities in job quality, wage levels, and employment trajectories.

During a one-day gender diversity training by the Agribusiness Development Centre (ADC) at Silver Springs Hotel, Bugoloobion Saturday, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Uganda, were equipped with skills that can enable them to achieve equal representation and active participation of both men and women in the leadership and operations of these businesses. The training sought to raise awareness about the importance of gender diversity and its tangible benefits for SMEs.

Segregation at the workplace remains a major contributor to gender inequality. A study conducted by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in 2012, examining staff composition within Uganda's Public Service, revealed that males workers made up 67 percent of the workforce, while females constituted just 33 percent.

"Women and men are the same, but their rights, responsibilities, and opportunities do not depend on whether they are born female or male," emphasised Ms Zaina Asiimwe, a Gender Diversity Specialist, adding "Gender equality is not only a human right but also a key driver for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reducing poverty, and promoting economic participation."

She noted that gender diversity offers significant economic promise. It serves as a powerful tool in driving innovation and growth within enterprises by bringing forth diverse viewpoints and talents.

Legal framework

Josephine Mukumbya, the Executive Director of the Agribusiness Development Centre, shed light on the legal framework supporting gender diversity and equality in SME development. She pointed out that laws, such as the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) and the Employment Act 2006, "promote affirmative action and non-discrimination in the treatment and enjoyment of human rights irrespective of gender and age."

Business case

The business case for gender diversity management is compelling. Mukumbya stressed that SMEs should maintain a gender-diverse, inclusive workforce to "benefit from the best talent - irrespective of gender."

Diverse companies, according to a Boston Consulting Group (BCG) study, "generate nearly twice as much innovation revenue and tap into new markets."