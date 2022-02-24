Unmet campaign pledges haunt NRM in Kayunga

Campaign pledges made by the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) officials in Kayunga during the by-election for the district chairperson seat are already haunting the party less than three months since the exercise was held.

Some pledges such as giving out free land titles to residents and relocating flood victims were supposed to be fulfilled before the December 16, 2021, Election Day but to date, this has not happened.

The yet-to-be fulfilled pledges have prompted some area leaders to claim that they were “promised hot air’’ .

The highly contested by-election saw Mr Andrew Muwonge (NRM) controversially declared winner in a race that had six contestants.

Mr John Mulamuzi, the Kayonza Sub-county chairperson, said although the Lands minister, Ms Judith Nabakooba, during a rally presided over by President Museveni in the area, declared that she had delivered 1,000 freehold land titles to some of the beneficiaries, not more than three people have received the said titles.

“We were hoodwinked that they [government] had delivered 1,000 titles and that they would be handed over to beneficiaries. It was just politics,” Mr Mulamuzi said during an interview on Tuesday.

A total of 20,000 beneficiaries in the two sub-counties of Kayonza and Kitimbwa were expected to receive freehold titles under the programme that was initiated in 2017 by the State minister for Lands, Ms Persis Namuganza, with the aim of strengthening their tenancy on their land.

Mr Michael Malinga, the chairperson of Kitimbwa Sub-county, said less than 10 residents in his area have since received the land titles.

“It is now clear that the pledge was just a lie. It was intended to woo and dupe voters to support the NRM candidate,” he said.

Government responds

But Mr Dennis Obbo, the public relations officer at the Lands ministry, said the problem arose from the failure by beneficiaries to pay the processing fees.

“Government paid the processing fees for the first 1,000 beneficiaries and whoever has not received the title should remain patient.” Mr Obbo said, adding: “The permanent secretary is trying to see how funds can be got to pay for processing of remaining land titles.”

The Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, during the campaigns also pledged that government would buy land on which at least 4,000 residents who were displaced by floods in Galilaaya Sub-county would be resettled.

However, the area MP, Mr Charles Tebandeke (Bbaale County), said the land had not yet been purchased.

“I have abandoned the project (resettling flood victims) after realising it was raising a lot of dust,” Mr Tebandeke said.