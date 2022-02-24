Unmet campaign pledges haunt NRM in Kayunga

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja arrives at Galilaaya Sub-county headquarters for a rally during the by-election campaigns for the Kayunga District chairperson seat on  December 8, 2021. PHOTO/FRED MUZAALE 

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • Some of the pledges were supposed to be fulfilled before the December 16, 2021, Election Day.

Campaign pledges made by the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) officials in Kayunga during the by-election for the district chairperson seat are already haunting the party less than three months since the exercise was held.
Some pledges such as giving out free land titles to residents and relocating flood victims were supposed to be fulfilled before the December 16, 2021, Election Day but to date, this has not happened.

