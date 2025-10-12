UNOC Engineer Rwakasanga drowns in River Nile while capturing moments with daughter

State-owned Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) has confirmed the death of its senior engineer, whose body was recovered on Sunday after drowning at Busowoko Falls in Jinja District.

Eng Gershom Rwakasanga, who served as UNOC’s Manager for Terminals Development and Operations at the Jinja Storage Terminal, reportedly slipped and fell into River Nile on Saturday evening while taking photographs with his daughter at the scenic falls.

A section of Busowoko Falls on October 12, 2025, where tourists enjoy water massages, tubing, and other activities. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA

Related Kamuli fisherman drowns trying to flee from soldiers National



According to authorities, the body was discovered early Sunday by sand miners working downstream along the Nile.

The miners reportedly found it trapped underwater, entangled in their sand collection equipment.

“The body was found with his wallet, money, and two smartphones,” a local source told Monitor.

The miners immediately alerted local leaders and police, who coordinated with fishermen to retrieve it.

Eyewitnesses familiar with the deceased said the fatal incident occurred between 5:00 and 6:00 p.m as he “approached a scenic area near the rapids to take photographs.”

“Tragically, he is believed to have slipped and fallen into the powerful falls, where he was quickly swept away by the current,” one of the eyewitnesses suggested.

Busowoko Falls, located along the River Nile more than 20 kilometers from Jinja town, has in recent years become a magnet for local and foreign visitors, despite its strong currents and slippery rocks.

Ashraf Kitamilike, a tour guide at Busowoko Beach, said the engineer was a familiar visitor.

“Eng Rwakasanga has been a regular client who comes with friends, but yesterday he showed up with his daughter in a relaxed mood,” he observed.

“He first came driving, we showed him where to park, but after parking he changed his mind and was shown another option. He moved out of the car and said, ‘Today I don’t need a guide, I’m just going to sit," Kitamilike added.

Deceased: UNOC Engineer Gershom Rwakasanga. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY



Kitamilike told Monitor that visitors saw the engineer and his 'visibly teen' daughter exchanging phones as they took photos when the tragedy occurred.

“In a few minutes, the daughter shouted ‘Daddy!’ when he had fallen,” he recalled.

Richard Ksakakya, one of the local rescuers, said divers immediately tried to locate the body but failed until the following day when sand miners found it.

Jinja City Deputy Resident Commissioner, Marine Kasonzi, who led the search alongside fishermen and local leaders, thanked the community for their cooperation.

“We are going to make a police report of what happened and take the body to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital for postmortem before it is handed over to the family for burial,” he said.

Residents, fishermen, and relatives gather along the River Nile banks during the retrieval of UNOC Engineer Gershom Rwakasanga's body at Busowoko Falls on October 12, 2025. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA

Busowoko Beach Managing Director, Abudala Suuta, described the drowning as “an unfortunate incident and the first of its kind” at the facility.

“There are safety measures always in place — that is why when visitors come, tour guides take them through precautions to avoid such incidents,” he explained.

He added that the management has installed warning signs to prevent visitors from going beyond certain points.

“The water may seem calm to the eyes, but it’s different underneath,” Suuta cautioned.

Tributes pour in

In a statement, UNOC extended condolences to his family and colleagues, sending its “collective thoughts and prayers to all affected by this tragic loss.”

More tributes poured in online.

“I learnt with profound sadness the tragic death of comrade Rwakasanga. I worked with him when I was Deputy RCC Jinja City. I condole with the family and UNOC staff. RIP,” Rubaga Deputy RCC Henry Kitambula wrote on X.

“The Nile waters claimed your life. You were good, you have gone but shall forever live in our hearts,” a man identifying himself as Anatoli Kihuka Bamusiima also eulogized.

UNOC said further details and funeral arrangements would be communicated in due course.

The late UNOC Engineer Gershom Rwakasanga. PHOTO/FILE

Busowoko Falls, located along the Nile at Busowoko village in Butagaya Sub-county, Jinja District, hosts activities such as camping, kayaking, tubing, water massage, and bird watching.