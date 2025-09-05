Unoc nears completion of contracts for $4b refinery in Hoima

The Uganda National Oil Company (Unoc) has announced that it is in the final stages of finalising contracts for the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) of a $4b (about Shs14 trillion) oil refinery and its related facilities, to be built in Hoima District. Unoc officials confirmed on Wednesday that the contracting process is nearing completion, with technical studies expected to commence before the end of the year. In parallel with FEED preparations, the company is also finalising the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the refinery project. Mr Felix Okot, Unoc’s head of refinery development, revealed that preparations are underway to operationalise a dedicated project vehicle, Kabaale Refinery Company Limited, which will oversee implementation of the refinery.

The entity will be structured as a joint venture, with Unoc holding a 40 percent equity stake and private partners controlling the remaining 60 percent. “We are concluding the incorporation of Kabaale Refinery Company Limited, a special purpose vehicle through which the project will be executed. Unoc will retain a 40 percent shareholding, while our strategic partners will hold the remaining 60 percent. We expect the company to be fully incorporated and operational within the week,” Mr Okot stated. He further explained that once the FEED contracts are finalised, focus will shift to technical studies, including geotechnical investigations, topographical surveys, and other site-specific assessments on the designated refinery land.

Early works will also include the construction of an access road from Nyamasoga to the refinery site, as well as the installation of perimeter fencing. Mr Okot emphasised that since Uganda signed the Refinery Implementation Agreement with Alpha MBM Investments LLC of the United Arab Emirates on March 29, several preparatory studies, including the evaluation of refinery configuration options, have already been completed. “We are also engaged in commercial negotiations with CNOOC Uganda Limited and TotalEnergies EP Uganda regarding crude oil supply. The refinery is designed to process 60,000 barrels per day, so securing crude supply agreements with upstream producers is a critical milestone,” he said. The refinery project will also include the construction of a 211-kilometre products pipeline, linking Kabaale in Hoima District to a major storage terminal in Mpigi District.

Additionally, provisions are being made to abstract water from Lake Albert to support refinery operations. Mr Okot made these remarks during a monitoring mission to the Albertine Graben, attended by the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Uganda, Prof Augustus Nuwagaba, members of the Bank’s Board, and officials from the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (Pau). The delegation toured Kabalega Industrial Park in Kabaale Sub-county, Hoima District, the Kingfisher Development Area in Buhuka, Kyangwali, and Pump Station One of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (Eacop). During the tour, Prof Nuwagaba reiterated that the Bank of Uganda will manage the Petroleum Investment Reserve Fund on behalf of the government.

“Inflows from oil revenues will be prudently managed to stimulate economic growth, channelled into infrastructure, and eventually consolidated into a sovereign wealth fund,” he explained. He also emphasised that fossil fuels will remain a central pillar in Uganda’s development for decades to come, providing feedstock for industries such as pharmaceuticals, fertilisers, and petrochemicals. The ongoing progress in the Kingfisher field, the Tilenga Project, and Pump Station One for the Eacop align with the government’s target to achieve First Oil by July 2026.

According to Mr Alex Nyombi, the director for development and production at Pau, construction of the Central Processing Facility (CPF) at the Kingfisher Development Area is nearing completion. The monitoring team also inspected Kabalega International Airport, a key infrastructure hub that will facilitate the transport of refinery equipment. Mr Amos Muriisa, the public relations officer for SBC Uganda Limited, confirmed that the airport is 96 percent complete.



