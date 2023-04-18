UNRA acquires new mobile station trucks for road maintenance

Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has acquired a fleet of mobile station trucks which it says will be used to support road maintenance operations and ensure efficient service delivery across our entire road network.

The authority says the mobile station trucks will make the on-sight easier, especially useful in remote areas or during emergency repairs.

Ms Allen Kagina, the UNRA Executive Director on Monday told this publication that this will lessen the burden of expensive repair works to equipment that are deployed in the fields. She said unlike previous cases where machines would be ferried back to the workshops, with the new fleet, the trucks will go on sight and do repair works, which will lessen the repair time and also reduce costs

“With the mobile workshops, we can service and repair the equipment in their deployed location. This will reduce the time taken to service and repair machines so that we can have an uninterrupted program of road maintenance,” Ms Kagina said.

Meanwhile, the Uganda Road Fund (URF) while releasing funds to districts, cities and municipalities on Monday warned accounting officers against diverting the funds.

Mr Andrew Naimanye, the URF Executive Director said districts, cities and municipalities can only carry out minor equipment repairs/maintenance services for both the old and new road equipment, while major repairs such as engine overhaul, replacement of major parts, and others should be undertaken at the regional mechanical workshops.

“Ministry of Works and Transport has made provisions for these facilities,” he said.

Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the UNRA spokesperson said so far, six trucks have been procured with one amphibious excavator which will be delivered to different regions across the country to ease repair works.

“The plan is to distribute them to all regions of Uganda to support maintenance of the UNRA national road network,” he said.

He said the amphibious excavator is designed to navigate with ease through difficult terrain including wetlands, swamps, and low-lying areas.

“With its versatility and exceptional ability to operate in challenging terrain, the amphibious excavator will be deployed to any area of our road network that may be submerged, including landing sites and low-lying areas,” he said.

Pothole crisis

Kampala City has been bedeviled with a number of potholes in various locations across the city. A section of Ugandans on Monday started a twitter battle, dubbed the Kampala Pothole Exhibition. The promoters said their target is to swarm the tweets by UNRA, KCCA, NRM political party, Ministry of Works and other entities with pothole photos.

True to their works, shortly after UNRA tweeted about the acquisition of the mobile trucks, a swarm of tweets flooded the post, with all of them sharing photos and videos of potholes across the city.

[email protected]

