UNRA announces repairs on flooded River Kafu Bridge

The Executive Director of the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), Ms Allen Kagina, has cautioned motorists using the Hoima-Kyankwanzi-Kampala road to try other routes until the water which submerged River Kafu Bridge recedes to allow repairs to make the route accessible again.

On Monday, River Kafu, situated about 18 kilometres from Hoima City and separating the districts of Hoima and Kyankwanzi, flooded cutting off the routes to Kampala, Kiboga, Kyankwanzi, and Hoima.

Ms Kagina, accompanied by UNRA team on Friday, inspected the affected area in Kikonda village, Kyankwanzi District, and attributed the flooding to the impact of El Nino.

"As of now, we don't know what exactly happened to the bridge; people should not risk crossing. We need to wait for the water volume to reduce to assess the road and bridge conditions. Travellers should use alternative routes while waiting for the water to recede to allow repairs to commence," she said.

She outlined two intervention measures once the water volume decreases; immediate remedial measures for temporary use, and a long-term solution that involves either raising the road or constructing a new bridge.

"After the floods reduce, our engineers will inspect the box culverts and the pavement condition. We will initiate temporary repairs to allow vehicles back on the road, followed by a permanent solution," she added.

Engineer Marcellino Rubahamya, the UNRA Western Uganda Regional Manager highlighted plans for hydrological studies on the road for a long-term, permanent solution.

The floods in Kyankwanzi District have not only disrupted transportation but also damaged buildings and destroyed crops.