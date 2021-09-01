UNRA, Attorney General defend land acquisition law

The roads authority contends that Sections 10 and 15 of the Land Acquisition Law on allowing the deposit of compensation money in court to enable an ongoing government project, is a guiding procedure to be followed where the required land cannot be acquired due to disputes or in absence of the owners

By Juliet Kigongo More by this Author

The Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) has asked the Constitutional Court to dismiss a petition challenging sections of the Land Acquisition Law, saying it does not raise issues for constitutional interpretation.

The roads authority contends that Sections 10 and 15 of the Land Acquisition Law on allowing the deposit of compensation money in court to enable an ongoing government project, is a guiding procedure to be followed where the required land cannot be acquired due to disputes or in absence of the owners.

Through its lawyers, Unra contends that the petition only raises matters of enforcement of rights, which are not within the powers of the Constitutional Court.

According to the defence filed in court, Unra states that the petition is premised on a claim for compensation of a rock on land owned by Prof David Ndungutse and Rev Edward Bararemwa where it is constructing the Buhimba-Kakumiro Road in Kikuube District.

“The claim for the value of the rocks on the affected lands, the project affected persons did not possess licences from the Ministry of Energy. In that respect, the rocks being part of the land in question could not be assessed separately from the land,” reads the statement.

Unra contends that where land to be acquired by the government contains rocks, clay, sand or related substances, there is no legal basis under the law for valuing or compensating such deposits separately from, or in addition to the value of the acquired land.

Advertisement

The roads authority is jointly sued with the Attorney General (AG), who states that the Land Acquisition Law does not contravene the Constitution because Sections 6,10 and 15 provide that the project affected persons are involved in the compensation process, where they are given an opportunity to present their case before courts of law.

In June, a lawyer, Mr Daniel Omara, with two civil society bodies; Advocates for Natural Resources and Development (ANARDE), and Resource Rights Africa Limited, petitioned the court protesting against the sections that allow depositing compensation payments in courts of law.

The petition is against various sections of the Land Acquisition Act, which allows the government, through the Attorney General, to seek permission of court to deposit the payment in court until a dispute is settled.

According to the petition, the Land Acquisition Act gives the High Court powers to order that compensation money be paid in courts and that government may thereupon occupy and use the land.

The petitioners contend that the provisions are in contravention of Articles 26, 21, 22, 28 and Objective XIV of the National Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy of the Constitution.

The case arises from compensation disputes in mid-western districts to which the petitioners contend that before arriving at, and before payment of a fair and adequate compensation to persons affected by Tilenga Oil project in Buliisa District, and the construction of Hoima-Buhimba Road, the Attorney General and Unra have continued to apply to court and take over people’s land.

Issue

The contention is on Sections 10 and 15 of the Land Acquisition Law, on allowing the deposit of compensation money in court to enable an ongoing government project.

Orders sought

The petitioners are now seeking orders declaring Sections 6, 10, 15 as inconsistent with the Constitution, and that the acts of the Attorney General and Unra to apply for orders to deposit compensation sums for land compulsorily acquired is in contravention of the Constitution.

They also want the court to expunge Sections 6, 10 and 15 of the Land Acquisition Act for allegedly being inconsistent with the Constitution.

The case now awaits court’s direction, hearing and determination.