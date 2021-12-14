Prime

UNRA clears expressway dry runs ahead of tolling

The Entebbe Expressway.  PHOTO |COURTESY

amos

By  Amos Ngwomoya

What you need to know:

  • The government awarded a five-year contract to a French firm, Egis Roads Operations, to undertake the operation and maintenance of the road.

The Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) is set to conduct dry runs on the Entebbe Expressway to enable motorists familiarise themselves with the toll system ahead of its rollout in January.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.