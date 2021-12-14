UNRA clears expressway dry runs ahead of tolling

The Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) is set to conduct dry runs on the Entebbe Expressway to enable motorists familiarise themselves with the toll system ahead of its rollout in January.

The trials will start next week until the actual road pricing kicks in.

The Unra media manager, Mr Allan Ssempebwa Kyobe, told Daily Monitor in an interview that during the trials motorists “will acquire toll cards but will continue to use the Expressway at no cost until we officially start operations in January.”

He added: “Card issuance will be free-of-charge to all motorists at first issuance and they will be required to present their National IDs or passport and phone number to register for a toll card because these are the known national credentials required at different point of sales and service.”

Mr Kyobe said motorists will also be educated on how the system works to avoid traffic when actual road pricing starts.

Motorists will also be required to give feedback about the tolling system, highlighting what needs to be done to ensure a smooth exercise.

The government awarded a five-year contract to a French firm, Egis Roads Operations, to undertake the operation and maintenance of the road. This includes toll collection of the 25-km section of the Expressway between Busega and Mpala interchanges as well as the 1.2km section on Munyonyo spur.

While launching the stakeholders’ engagement for the operations and maintenance phase of the Expressway last month, Works and Transport minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, said only emergency vehicles such as fire trucks, ambulances and presidential convoys will be exempted from paying the toll.