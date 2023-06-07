Unra clears travelers to take photos on New Bridge

The Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) has officially allowed travelers to take photos on the Source of the Nile Bridge in Jinja City, five years into its 120-year lifespan.



The Shs313 billion Bridge was officially opened on October 17, 2018 by President Museveni and the Japanese State Foreign Affairs Minister, Masahisa Sato to provide safer crossing over River Nile to substitute the old Owen Falls Dam Bridge, about 500 metres north.



However, travelers had accused the security personnel manning the Bridge of harassment and extortion whenever they want to take photos of the iconic installation.



One of the Twitter users, The Sunset Traveler had said: “We have paid these people so many times just to take pictures, and most times they come running after you whenever they see you stop to take any pictures.”



Derrick Ssenyonyi, another twitter user, alleged “countless encounters” with the UPDF officers who work at the Source of the Nile Bridge - both day and night shift, saying he believes many travelers have experienced the same.



“@UNRA_UG please look into this issue, either create a list of guidelines, put it up on one of those beautiful walls so that there is less engagement between us and them, or get professional guides who will welcome our guests and maybe tell them about the place or just an information desk, not the men in Uniform with big guns,” he wrote.



Abdu Lubowa, a traveler, says he remembers taking some goods to Jinja and on his way back to Kampala with an empty truck, he was stopped by a man in uniform “for no reason”, whom he allegedly paid Shs2,000.



But Unra, in a tweet, said: “Photography at the Source of the Nile Bridge is free/open to all as long as it does not obstruct or interfere with traffic flow/lanes. Mindful of security needs as well, at these installations; we have reached out to colleagues in the UPDF to take note of the concerns raised.”



Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, the UPDF Spokesperson, says Unra is yet to reach out to them over the latest development; however, it is illegal for a UPDF officer to ask for money. “Their work is to man security at the Bridge, not to ask for money,” he said in a brief telephone interview.



Unra’s latest stance brings immense relief to travelers, including Mr Simon Wejuli, who told this publication in a telephone interview that it is a great opportunity for Ugandans to showcase the developments happening in the country and to be proud of the same.



Eng Lawrence Pario, the head of Bridges and Structures at Unra, who was also a contract manager during the construction of the Source of the Nile Bridge, says the structure aimed at giving Jinja City aesthetics and beauty and promotes tourism.



“We therefore expected people to visit the Source of the Nile Bridge and take photos. There is no reason to stop people from taking photos as long as you are not standing on the highway,” Eng Pario said.



According to Eng Pario, on either side of the Bridge is a rest area for people to relax, only that they have not become operational; but once they become operational, they expect people to come, park, and use the washrooms.