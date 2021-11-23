Unra: Compensation for Jinja expressway at 64%

Officials from the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) have revealed that land compensation to pave way for construction of the Kampala-Jinja expressway is at 64 percent.

Construction of the 76km toll expressway spanning Kampala and Jinja is slated to kick off in 2023 after Unra has identified a contractor.

Speaking at the launch of the Unra online procurement process for the project yesterday, Ms Norah Njangali, the senior land valuer, said the majority of people affected by the project have been compensated.

“The compensation for the first phase of the Kampala-Southern bypass is at 64 percent, and plans are underway to complete the process before the contract is handed over to the successful contractor,” Ms Njangali said.

She further revealed that the government has already compensated land owners in Munyonyo, Bunga, Mutungo, Butabika, Namanve and the rest of villages through Mukono-Katosi to Namagunga.

The government is, however, yet to compensate residents of Kasokoso because the area is densely populated. Residents where the road is slated to bypass from Lugogo to Kyambogo are also still waiting on the government.

According to the permanent secretary at Works ministry, Mr Waiswa Bageya, the government and Parliament have already approved $400m to finance the project.

The successful contractors, who will win the bid, will be required to look for the balance of $600m.

“The project is under public-private partnership,” Mr Bageya revealed, adding: “The contractor should be able to solicit for private capital to invest in the project.”

Unra has since identified at least four bidders who submitted the pre-qualification application for the project. These include China Communication Construction Company Ltd, KJ Connect, Strabag, and Enkula Expressway consortium.

The head of designs at Unra, Mr Patrick Muleme, yesterday told Daily Monitor that by next December, a bidder will be selected to kickstart the construction work. Besides submitting a design to Unra, the successful candidate will be expected to secure the funds to start the project in 2023.

“One must be wondering why we are going to take one year to identify the suitable bidders. This is a multibillion project and one of its kind in the country, so we need to take time to identify suitable people who will not disappoint,” he said.

According to Mr Mulema, the contractor will be given 25 years to recoup their money and profits.

Just like the Entebbe Expressway, anyone using the Kampala-Jinja Expressway will pay a motorway toll yet to be set by Works and Transport minister. Mr Muleme said the money collected will be channelled to the investor.

About the project

The Kampala–Jinja Expressway comprises a 76km mainline of four lanes for the first three kilometres, three lanes for the next 32 kilometres and two lanes for the remaining 41 kilometres.