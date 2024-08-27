UNRA introduces traffic changes to make Nkumba blackspot safe   

Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has said traffic changes introduced at the Nkumba Traffic Lights, which had become a blackspot along the Kampala-Entebbe Highway, will prevent future crashes at the section of the road.

According to a statement released by UNRA on Tuesday, the changes come in response to recent road crashes at the first traffic lights (as one drives from Kampala towards Entebbe), which have led to fatalities or severe injuries on victims.

“The current setup includes two traffic signals positioned approximately 100m apart, operating on different cycles. This configuration has been identified as a safety risk as motorists are more likely to see the second traffic signal before the first one,” UNRA observed.

Adding that: “The first set of signals is situated after a crest, creating a short sight-stopping distance for vehicles traveling above 50 km/hr. To mitigate this risk, we will be removing the first set of traffic signals on the Kampala side and closing the median opening with jersey barriers as a temporary solution.”

UNRA said the continuous median barrier will prevent pedestrian crossovers and facilitate uninterrupted flow of traffic at the junction.

“As a result of these changes, vehicles from Kampala towards Entebbe will no longer be able to turn at this location. Instead, right-turning traffic will be re-directed to the next junction with traffic lights, thereby reducing the risk of accidental turns at this section. Motorists from Entebbe that were previously making right turn to connect to Nkumba University area will now need to proceed to the Mpala interchange, where they can turn around and return to Nkumba,” UNRA explained.

UNRA has also proposed construction of a footbridge at the area to ensure safe pedestrian crossing without interfering vehicle traffic flow.

However when this reporter visited the section on Tuesday as UNRA was implementing the new measures, safety of pedestrians who have been crossing the road at the first zebra crossing remained unaddressed, specifically regarding whether they will resort to crossing the road by stepping over the road separating barriers or use the zebra crossing located at the last jersey barrier as one exits the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway to join the old Kampala-Entebbe Highway.

In context, it is about 100 metres behind where the first lights have been or else one would have to move 50 metres ahead to the Nkumba University stage traffic lights to cross the road safely as stipulated by traffic guidelines.

Motorists who have been joining the road from the Bubuli-Mpala turn off to drive towards Entebbe will now have to proceed to the Mpala interchange or drive on a lane road adjacent on the right that bypasses Kings spot to the Kabale Road turn off traffic lights to join the Kampala-Entebbe Road and drive to Entebbe.