UNRA issues ultimatum on removing stricken cars

By Mike Sebula

Owners of cars forsaken along the national highways have up to two months to remove them, the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) has ordered.

Unra believes their removal will reduce the risk of road accidents, and has already commenced plans to get in touch with the owners of the stricken vehicles.

“This is in line with Sections 58 and 59 of the Roads Act, 2019, that highlights this challenge and also gives Unra mandate to ensure these vehicles don’t stay on the road once they are broken down,” Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the Unra head of media relations, public and corporate affairs, said, adding that owners are given “an allowance of up to two hours within the urban areas and an allowance of six hours within the rural areas as time for these vehicles to stay on the road.”

Mr Ssempebwa told Sunday Monitor that owners of the vehicles would meet the costs of removal.

“We have scheduled meetings in the coming months and engage [people] on this challenge so that they can also support us,” Mr Ssempebwa revealed, adding, “We are alerting those who have them. We are giving them a chance or a grace period to remove these vehicles as soon as possible.”