UNRA to build a temporary bridge in Pakwach

The Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) says it will construct a temporary bridge at Pakwach Bridge, to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow to northern Uganda and neighbouring countries.

Ms Allen Kagina, the executive director of Unra, while inspecting Pakwach Bridge, also known as the Albert Nile Bridge, last week said the Cabinet has approved the move.

“Cabinet has approved an emergency procurement for the temporary bridge in Pakwach, and this will allow traffic to move seamlessly to northern Uganda and beyond since the government is prioritising connectivity to ensure that business and social activities are not disrupted,” she said.

Ms Kagina explained that, while the immediate focus is on constructing a temporary bridge, the government’s long-term plan includes the development of permanent bridges in both Pakwach and Karuma.

With the current Pakwach Bridge dating back to 1959, its deterioration has raised concerns about its ability to continue supporting the growing traffic demands.

“The existing Pakwach Bridge is an old structure, and it urgently needs to be replaced, as soon as traffic is restored with the temporary bridges, we will begin working on the design and construction of new, permanent bridges at Pakwach. These permanent bridges will be higher and more durable than the temporary ones currently under construction,” Ms Kagina explained.

She noted that Karuma and Pakwach bridges play an essential role in facilitating trade with South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ms Kagina said the designs for the temporary Pakwach Bridge are expected to be submitted to her office by next week for review and once approved, construction will proceed with an expected completion date of next month.

“The idea is to keep traffic moving so that we do not affect the trade we have with South Sudan and Congo. Any disruption in connectivity could severely impact trade and delay the movement of goods, which is something we cannot afford,” she said.

Mr Cosmas Byaruhanga, the Masindi District chairperson, said the temporary solutions will provide relief to the growing number of vehicles using the Pakwach route daily, including heavy trucks transporting goods to and from the northern part of the country and neighbouring nations.

Old Pakwach Bridge