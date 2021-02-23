Unra to compensate over 2,000 residents

By Ronnie Weswa More by this Author

The Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) is set to compensate more than 2,000 residents, who own land on the 92.2km Muyembe-Nakapiripirit road to pave way for its tarmacking, which is scheduled to kick off within two months.

Mr Hsia Bwambale, a surveyor, told Daily Monitor during an interview at the weekend that they have registered a total of 2,308 people from the three districts of Bulambuli, Kween and Nakapiripirit to benefit from the compensation.



“Beneficiaries will comprise people whose land and other property such as houses and trees among others, would be demolished to pave way for road construction,” he said.

Mr Bwambale said the compensation process will last about two months before the roadworks commence.

The road, whose construction was launched by President Museveni during his campaign trail last year, is meant to connect to Nakapiripirit-Moroto road, which is already paved.

The Shs399.9 billion project is being funded by Islamic Development Bank and the government of Uganda.

The construction is being undertaken by a Turkish construction firm, Polat Yol Yapi, and it is expected to last two years.

According to Unra officials and contractors, the road will be upgraded to class II standard paved road consisting of a carriageway and shoulder made of asphalt concrete.

Ms Judith Ajuko, Unra’s client care officer, said they have trained 10 people from the three districts to receive complaints of compensation.

“We don’t want the people to travel long distances to Kampala or Mbale Unra offices to bring complaints,” she said.

She also asked the construction company to ensure that locals are considered in allocation of jobs.

“I also urge locals to start applying for different jobs which are soon going to be advertised after the compensation exercise,” Ms Ajuko said.

The Bulambuli Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Peter Pex Paak, said the roadworks have partly started by clearing the bush and putting culverts.

“I urge people who were mapped to be living within the road reserves to start vacating,” he said.

Mr Paak said they will ensure that the youth from the three districts are employed.

Residents say

Mr Juma Mutayi, a resident, said they were happy that the road, which has been impassable whenever it rains, is going to be tarmacked.

“We could not transport our agricultural produce to the market,” he said.

Ms Suzan Nandutu, another resident, said they would be able to easily access social services.

