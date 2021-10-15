Unra, Turkish contractor  agree to speed up works

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

National Roads Authority (Unra) and Polatyol, a Turkish company, that is constructing a 92km-road from Muyembe to Nakapiripirit District, have set new targets to speed up the project.

The stretch, which was supposed to be completed in 36 months after the signing of an agreement in November 2019, had among others been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, heavy rain and the tough terrain that is often affected by floods.

The Unra spokesperson, Mr Allan Ssempebwa, said since the company was told to double its efforts, the response is positive.

“We met them and pressed them to meet the new targets. We understand that they were impacted by coronavirus that they couldn’t mobilise equipment in time and when they did, they were restricted to having few workers,” Mr Ssempebwa said yesterday.

“We are supervising them and they are responsive to our calls. Work is impressive,” he said.

Muyembe-Nakapiripirit road, whose construction will cost nearly Shs400b, is a major connection to Karamoja Sub-region, which has become the main source of limestone and gold in the country.

Mr Arthur Kiwanuka, the Polatyol’s publicist, said the relaxation of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions has enabled them to double their speed.

“Last year, we were unable to bring in equipment because the entire world was under lockdown. Our experts couldn’t come into the country and even the few workers on ground had been reduced below 50 percent to avoid risks of spreading of coronavirus,” Mr Kiwanuka said.

He, however, said they would catch up since the equipment is on ground.

“We have more than 100 machinery equipment. We decided to do different tasks in sections so that we can beat time. For instance, we are connecting water and changing powerlines in the first 10 kilometres, the next 20 kilometres we are moving cotton soil and replacing it with murram as well as placing pipe and box culverts,” he said.

Mr Kiwanuka said the road also passes through delicate areas such as Pian Upe Wildlife Reserve, and they had to meet certain requirements to get approval to start construction.

The Chepsikunya Town Council mayor, Mr Siraje Chebet, said they make losses due to the unpaved road.

“We depend on Mbale for businesses and health so when we can’t access it due to the bad roads, it affects us. I know of trucks that were taking perishable produce to the market and got stuck for days after it rained. They lost all their produce. If this road is constructed, we shall be able to reach the market and health facilities on time,” Mr Chebet said.

