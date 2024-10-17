Unregulated sand mining destroys roads in Budaka

A section of residents and leaders in Budaka District have said unregulated sand mining has exacerbated climate change effects and destroyed roads in the area.

Mr Tom Kirya, an environmentalist and a resident of Buwemba Village in Budaka Town Council, said due to sand extraction, there is a lot of habitat and biodiversity loss, especially for aquatic ecosystems.

“Sand mining also threatens water security and lowers groundwater capacity. In most of the areas where sand extraction is rampant, flooding is the order of the day yet it used not to be like that,” he said during an interview on Tuesday.

For years now, locals in the district have been earning a living through sand mining.

Sand is in high demand in the area due to a construction boom. A lorryload of sand currently costs Shs120,000.

Mr Arthur Wako Mboizi, the MP for Budaka County, said unregulated sand mining is destroying infrastructure, especially road networks.

“Most people engaged in sand mining have dug up the roads. The deep-open ditches are dangerous to road users. People have failed to understand where they are supposed to stop when digging for sand,” Mr Mboizi said.

He said several people have been involved in accidents, especially in the areas where sand mining is eating up the roads.

“The standard road measurement is meant to leave three metres [as road reserve] and between 15 and 30 [main road] but instead people have dug sand beyond this,” the MP said.

The most affected roads are Namengo-Kamonkoli [Tademeri], Budaka-Lyama-Suni and Buwemba- Nakatoko-Baghidadi.

Mr Mboizi said they are mobilising local leaders in the sand mining areas to apprehend and prosecute those found digging up to the road.

“We need to revamp the community roadworks to address deteriorating roads and those excavating sand up to the road should stop forthwith. Failure to adhere will lead to arrest and prosecution in courts of law,” Mr Mboizi said.

Mr Moses Kidandaile, a local resident of Budaka Town Council, said sand mining activities have turned out to be a lucrative business for the local communities.

“The only problem is that sand isn’t as abundant as it used to be and this is why sand miners are excavating up to the road,” he said.

Mr Kidadaile explained that instead of arrests, the sand miners should be sensitised on the adverse effects of their activities on both the environment and the infrastructure.

The Budaka Town Council chairperson, Mr Rogers Mukose, acknowledged that all many roads have been destroyed within a short time by sand mining activities.

“The town council attempted to levy a fee of Shs500 for every truck but a few people complied. This was intended to raise revenue and restore the affected roads,” he said.