UNRF ex-combatants await payment after 23 years

Over 9,000 ex-combatants from the defunct UNRF II are eagerly awaiting payment from the government after surrendering their guns in 2002.

Mr Toaha Ajuga Sadala, one of the ex-combatants, expressed frustration over the delayed payment, saying, "This is a government that hasn’t been serious about the welfare of the ex-combatants. We went to the bush because of poverty, so we are asking the government to fulfill all the remaining pledges it promised during the peace agreement."

The peace agreement, signed on December 24, 2002, at Yumbe Boma Ground, promised Sh4.2b for resettlement and 10 government positions, with UNRF II commanders retaining their ranks. However, many ex-combatants feel that the government has not fulfilled its obligations.

Mr Noah Acikule, a former political commissar, noted that some pledges were not fulfilled, and payment processing was delayed due to requirements such as letters of administration and family meetings.

President Yoweri Museveni is set to launch the payment of ex-combatants under UNRF II on Saturday at Yumbe Boma grounds.

The ex-combatants hope to receive dividends to improve their living conditions, including iron-roofed houses, school fees, and other necessities. Ms. Huda Oleru Abason, State Minister for Defense in charge of Veteran Affairs, stated that some ex-combatants have already been paid, while others are awaiting verification and payment.

The ex-combatants believe that peace consolidation in the West Nile region requires socio-economic recovery and transformation. Mr. Acikule emphasized the need for productive work, saying, "People should embrace a program where we are able to spearhead production so that West Nile can become a production hub that can feed South Sudan, DR Congo, and other countries in the region."

Mr. Abdulmutwalib Asiku, Yumbe District Chairperson, noted that the Peace Day celebration will be an opportunity to assess the implementation of the peace agreement and identify gaps that need to be addressed. The government aims to finalize the verification process for ex-combatants under UNRF I and provide payment to those eligible.