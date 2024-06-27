UPC asks govt to resettle victims of Lubigi eviction

The opposition Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) party has asked the government to resettle people who have been evicted from Lubigi wetland by the National Environment Management Authority (Nema).

Speaking at the party’s weekly press conference in Kampala yesterday, UPC spokesperson Faizal Muzei said the government must protect those evicted from Lubigi and other wetlands.

“The people who encroached in wetlands should also be allowed to relocate all their property before demolishing their houses as opposed to the ongoing ruthless acts of Nema enforcement officers,” he said

Mr Muzei urged the government and key stakeholders to go back to the drawing board and plan how best to resettle the people who are caught up in evictions from the wetlands.

Government blamed

“The party would like to emphasise that the key stakeholders in environment conservation relaxed on duty and ignored to stop wetland encroachment,” he said.

Mr Muzei revealed that there are reports of people who have been living in wetlands for more than 10 years, which he said shows that there have been gaps in enforcing laws that protect them.

“Human activities have gone beyond the normal wetland activities such as hunting, fishing, collecting raw materials for mats and basket making, pottery and collecting medicinal herbs to establishing permanent human settlements, commercial buildings and factories,” he said

He added that wetlands in general contribute a lot in moderating climate and weather changes, especially water reservoirs thus reducing the occurrence of floods, are a source of pasture for livestock throughout the year, and are home to insects, animals, and birds.

“UPC welcomes the government’s initiative of the irrigation scheme, however, we cannot have the system in place as a modern means of farming when our wetlands are not protected,” he said

Mr Muzei added that there is also a public outcry that Nema is evicting people selectively and said the law should be enforced uniformly.