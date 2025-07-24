UPC bigwigs fight for soul of party

A bitter struggle for control of the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) is unfolding among the party bigwigs ahead of a controversial delegates’ conference in Kamdini Corner, Oyam District on Saturday. Kamdini, a bustling stopover crossroads town, links Kampala, Gulu, and Lira cities.

But it will add to its busy activities a bitter feud for the soul of Uganda’s party that twice governed the country from 1962 and 1971, and again from 1980 to 1985. In the latest intra-party clash, the Peter Walubiri faction, in a July 22 letter, to the Electoral Commission (EC), advised the polls body not to deal with either Jimmy Akena or Dennis Adim Enap as presidents of UPC. Mr Walubiri contends he is the legitimate party president. The letter by Mr Ishaa Otto Amza, the Walubiri faction secretary general, is also copied to the Inspector General of Government (IGG), and the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Mr Otto said their attention was drawn to a letter written to the EC by Jack Habusi, Emmanuel Magero Were, and Naume Natukunda, purporting to be UPC electoral commissioners and informing the EC that Mr Dennis Adim Enap had been nominated/elected party president. Mr Otto in the letter warned: “… In particular, it would constitute abuse of public finances, if any public funds were paid out to any of these imposters. Those guilty of this payment will in good time be made to account.” Mr Otto said the purported party polls body was appointed by Mr Akena, who is not the lawful president of UPC. He said Mr Akena has been in office illegally contrary to the orders of both the High Court and Court of Appeal. “Without prejudice to paragraph 1 above, the purported electoral process where James Michael Akena and Dennis Adim Enap were ‘candidate’ were conducted outside the UPC constitution,” said Mr Otto.

“In particular, none of these candidates were approved by a majority of at least one third of the UPC District Conferences as required by Article 13.2(5) of the UPC party constitution. The district conferences have never been convened to approve any candidate,” he added. The Walubiri faction further said none of the members has ever been elected by the UPC delegates’ conference as required by Article 13.2(5) of the party constitution. Mr Enap recently won a High Court case that blocked Mr Akena from seeking a third term. The ruling declared Mr Akena’s nomination for a third term as illegal, null, and void and that it violated the party’s two-term limit. Mr Julius Mucuunguzi, the EC spokesperson, did not confirm receiving the letter but said the commission receives any manner of communication from stakeholders involved in the process, including members of the various political parties.

“When the Commission receives any inquiries, [it] reviews, evaluates the submissions and responds to the concerned parties its decision or its views on the matter. I, therefore, cannot comment on a letter that has been received today. We will have to wait for the Commission to review it,” he said. Mr Enap in reaction acknowledged that the party has a number of factions as a result of the failed election in 2025. But he expressed interest in not fighting further and dividing the party but rather reconcile and unite UPC. He said he has since reached out to Mr Walubiri, had discussions on how to unify the party as well as writing to Mr Akena.

“I had my team meet with him and discuss, so it is possible that the secretary general of the Walubiri faction is not up to date with the last discussions. I also wrote to Akena because what concerns Walubiri concerns Akena, concerns Enap, and concerns Joseph Ochieno [one of the party presidential contenders]. So, my interest is a united party,” he said. “Further to that, the court made its ruling and I would rather wish we be guided by that one and it said while Akena was elected illegally, he served his term in office, to that effect he cannot contest, but whatever contradiction that there is, we need to unite.” But Mr Akena on Tuesday told a media briefing at the UPC headquarters at Uganda House in Kampala that he would respect the court ruling but leave his fate to the party delegates to decide. “In Uganda, we have had a debate on two term limits, the country’s Constitution today allows more than two terms, if you now find a situation where the party constitution doesn’t rhyme with the country Constitution, which one should stand! I leave it to the delegates of UPC you know what to do,” he said.

Mr Akena also said he would push on with his ambitions, including a presidential bid in the 2026 General Elections even when the delegates’ conference does not decide in his favour. “I will not be a bystander. This is my country. I don’t need permission from anyone, 2026 is not going to be business as usual,” he warned. Mr Walubiri yesterday confirmed the contents of the letter by his secretary general while he also emphasised that the unity of the party must be built on the party constitution. “UPC has a constitution; you only become president if you are approved by at least one third of the UPC District Conferences in Uganda and then you are voted by the Delegates Conference. Akena faulted the process. The High Court and Court of Appeal have confirmed that,” he said. “Mama Miria [Akena’s mother and former party president] spent three years working hard to have that constitution, the constitution is my baby and I cannot see my baby being defiled,” he said.

