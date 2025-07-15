UPC candidates promise to restore party glory

In a renewed bid to revive its diminishing political clout, candidates running under the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) flag have pledged to restore the party’s former glory and reestablish it as a dominant force in Ugandan politics.

The aspirants, who gathered at the party headquarters in Kampala on Tuesday for nominations, expressed unwavering commitment to the UPC's founding ideals and vowed to bring them back to life across the country.

The Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Ms Betty Amongi, who was nominated to contest as the UPC flagbearer for Arua City Woman MP, said the candidates were not merely seeking positions but were on a mission to intensify the party’s ideological presence and reconnect with grassroots supporters.

“We stand in the footprints of our founding president to carry the mantle of the UPC ideology. We seek election to serve the common people and address their everyday challenges,” she said.

“With my nomination today, I begin the journey of confronting the challenges of our time, basing my leadership on unity, cooperation, and collective action to build a community with a shared future.”

Hon Vincent Shedrick Ebong Eyit, who is seeking re-election as Lira City West MP on the UPC ticket, underscored the party’s legacy in delivering essential public services, especially in education and health.

“This year, 2026, will not be business as usual. We are remobilizing. Ugandans have suffered for 40 years, and the time has come to rescue them from the turmoil of the past,” he said.

"We are preparing in a big way. We are matching forward to restore both the country and our party's glory."





Mr George Alex Ogwal, a UPC candidate vying for the Kwania County parliamentary seat, cited the party’s historical significance and contribution to Uganda’s development as a major inspiration for their comeback efforts.

“I believe that with unity and a clear vision, we can regain the trust of the people. Our party has a proud legacy of standing for the rights of Ugandans, and we are committed to building on that to make UPC greater again,” he said.

So far, the UPC has nominated 102 candidates to contest for parliamentary seats, LCV chairpersonships, and city mayoral positions in the upcoming 2026 general elections.