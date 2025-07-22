UPC electoral commission disqualifies Akena challenger Enap

Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) electoral commission has disqualified one of the aspiring party presidents, Mr Dennis Adim Enap, from the race, paving the way for Lira City MP, Mr Jimmy Akena, to contest for the country’s presidency in the 2026 general election.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday at the party headquarters in Kampala, UPC electoral commission chief, Mr Mahmoud Kazimbiraine said Mr Enap violated the party’s electoral road map, guidelines and the party constitution.

“The party electoral commission has his letter dated May 26,2025 where he raised issues of irregularities in the nomination process and he signed off as ‘Nominated Unopposed Party President,’ a title he does not qualify to hold at a moment as per provisions of the UPC constitution and regulations governing aspiring candidates,” he said.

“He did not stop there, he sent another misleading bulky message to UPC members reading: ‘Dear congress, court has disqualified Jimmy Akena and declared Dennis Adim Enap as president unopposed, we shall issue an official statement, Party president Enap,” Mr Kazimbiraine added.

Mr Kizimbiraine said Mr Enap’s message contained an order ‘declared Dennis Adim Enap President, which was not in the ruling, thus an act worthy of his disqualification from the party president nomination.

However, Mr Enap told this publication that his disqualification was illegal and unfair, claiming that it’s influenced by Akena, who has been serving as the party president for a decade.

“When I approached the party electoral commission on Monday, only one person had made the decision and that is the chairperson, Kazimbiraine and of course, on instructions of Akena, the rest of the members denounced themselves from the resolution and overturned it and went ahead to nominate me as president unopposed. So the purported disqualification by Kazimbiraine is a waste of time. It is a plot to impose Akena even against court orders,” said Mr Enap.

Mr Enap recently won a court case in which he challenged the participation of Mr Aken as a candidate of the UPC president in the elections of UPC President for the period 2025-2030

The court ruled that Akena’s nomination was Illegal, null and void and restrained him from further participating in the elections of UPC president as an aspirant.