UPC eulogises ex-Apac chairman for spearheading growth

By  Patrick Ebong

Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) party is mourning the death of former chairman of Apac District, Nicholas Opio Bunga.
Opio, who was also a lecturer at Kyambogo University, died at Lira Regional Referral Hospital on Wednesday, aged 82. Mr Andrew Erach said his father died of natural causes.

