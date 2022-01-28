UPC eulogises ex-Apac chairman for spearheading growth

Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) party is mourning the death of former chairman of Apac District, Nicholas Opio Bunga.

Opio, who was also a lecturer at Kyambogo University, died at Lira Regional Referral Hospital on Wednesday, aged 82. Mr Andrew Erach said his father died of natural causes.

The UPC secretary general, Mr Fred Ebil Ebil, hailed the deceased for his enormous contribution to the party and for bringing development in Apac during his administration.

“As UPC, we are very sad. We have lost a hero whom we shall not be able to replace. He was indeed a great man. We join the family in mourning his death. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Mr Ebil Ebil told Daily Monitor on Wednesday. “He constructed many roads, primary schools and health centres. His administration implemented UPC’s policy of fighting ignorance, disease and poverty.Apac is known for corruption, but he fought it vigorously because in the UPC administration, we don’t entertain corruption,” he added.

According to Mr Ebil Ebil, the deceased also strengthened the party in Lango Sub-region.

“It is because of his contribution in building UPC, that is why Apac, Kole, Kwania, and Oyam are still UPC strongholds,” he said.

Mr Ebil Ebil said the party is still waiting for burial arrangements from the family.

“We shall accord him a full UPC ceremony if the family allows us to honour him with a dignified burial,” he said.

Who was Opio Bunga?

Nicholas Opio Bunga was born on July 22, 1940, at his ancestral home in Akoremor Village, Chawente Sub-county in the present Kwania District. He joined elective politics after retiring from Kyambogo University where he worked as a lecturer.