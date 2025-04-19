UPC fronts ‘Uganda’s only human asset’ , Akena to uproot Museveni

Mr Akena is the current Lira East MP.



“We are doing so because we look at him as the only source of hope for the people of Uganda, as the only person that can restore sanity in the whole of Uganda, as the only person who can make us who live along the lake shore to fully benefit from the God-given resources from the lake,” he said.



Mr Ocen further said it’s only through Mr Akena that the survivors of the two-decade insurgency in northeastern Uganda would be fully compensated for their lost livestock.



“Our cattle used to be our bank. If you wanted to go to school, you would just sell your animal; if you wanted to go to the hospital, you would sell your cow, you sell your bull, but the wealth of the people of northern Uganda all disappeared,” he added.



“But through him, we strongly believe we can get back to our original position. We can be able to send our children to school, get better health care services. This country, Uganda, once again will be a country for all the people of Uganda, irrespective of religion or tribe.”



Ocen’s Kwania District counterpart, Geoffrey Alex Ogwal, urged every Ugandan, including those who subscribe to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, to bank their hope in Akena.



“We are not saying President Museveni has not done anything. He has done his part. Just like any other human being, there are both weaknesses and strengths. The strength, we say thank you to him, but the areas of weakness, we want Akena Obote to take over from there,” said Kwania LC5 chairman, also a UPC party member.



According to Ogwal, UPC – one of the oldest political parties in the country – does not believe in revenge.



“We will never take revenge but what we want to do as a party under the leadership of Akena Obote is to start from where President Museveni ended and rebuild our country,” he said.



“Local government, which is the centre of service delivery, has always been allocated less than 9% of the national budget where we are getting a lot of issues. Right now, the whole world has just realised that there was Shs100 million given to individual Members of Parliament, yet the Parish Development Model (PDM) is giving a parish of more than 2,000 people the same amount of money. So, we want to improve on the service delivery for the people of Uganda through Akena.”



David Kennedy Odongo, Alebtong LC5 chairman, read on the same line.



“What our country needs right now is a leader that will work for the common man, a leader that will ensure that everybody has equal opportunity for good health care, and create peace, reconcile and unite the country,” he said.