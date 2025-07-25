UPC infighting escalates as Akena plans online delegates' conference

Uganda’s oldest opposition political party, the Uganda People's Congress (UPC), will hold its national delegates conference virtually on Saturday after police said they lacked the capacity to provide security for a physical gathering.

Party president Jimmy Akena told reporters at UPC headquarters in Kampala on Friday that police had advised postponing the event initially planned for Northern Gateway Hotel in Kamdini, Oyam District, citing “current security engagements and operational exigencies.”

In a July 24 letter addressed to Akena, police said: “An extraordinary delegates’ conference of a political party requires provision of adequate security. However, the Uganda Police Force is unable to provide security during the planned conference.”

But Akena questioned the motives behind the decision.

“I don’t believe they really lack the capacity. If I went ahead with a physical conference, they’d deploy all sorts of manpower to block it,” Akena said, accusing unnamed actors of trying to derail his efforts to return the party to its members.

He added that the virtual format would allow him to proceed with his plan to consult the delegates, whom he called the “true owners” of the party.

The gathering comes in the wake of a court ruling that invalidated Akena’s nomination for another term as party president. Justice Namanya’s judgment declared Akena’s election illegal but recognized the term he already served.

“Following the ruling, I was granted about two and a half weeks to restore order,” Akena said, adding: “I refuse to abandon UPC to uncertainty. The delegates must decide.”

Addressing criticism of his intentions to seek another term, Akena argued that Uganda’s constitution does not limit presidential terms.

“Term limits were abolished in 2005 to accommodate President Museveni. If he can run in 2026, why can’t I? Norbert Mao is running for a fourth term,” he said.

However, Akena’s main challenger, Denis Adim Enap, insists the conference itself is illegitimate, citing the court's findings.

“The court ruled that Akena was illegally elected and cannot contest again. We must be guided by that ruling if we are to move forward,” Enap said.

Enap recently won a legal battle that barred Akena from contesting for the party presidency for the 2025–2030 term.

As tensions simmer within UPC, the party’s path forward remains uncertain, with key decisions now set to be made online.