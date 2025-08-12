UPC party primaries set for fierce contests in key districts ahead of 2026 elections

The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), one of Uganda’s main opposition parties, faces critical parliamentary flag bearer primaries in key constituencies ahead of the 2026 general elections, with high-profile and contentious battles expected in Kole, Apac, and Dokolo districts.

In Kole District, former Ugandan ambassador to Canada, Joy Ruth Acheng, is making a defiant bid to reclaim political relevance after years in diplomatic service, rejecting accusations of political disloyalty often summarized as being ‘yellow’—a term for opposition to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Speaking in Kole Town on May 15, 2025, Acheng firmly rejected the label.

“I just want to assure you that I’ve never been yellow but I worked for yellow when I was appointed the ambassador of Uganda in Canada because I respect my authorities,” she said.

“So, that is why when I was kicked out of Canada, I was wearing yellow. I was defending my President and my country,” Acheng, who served as Ugandan envoy to Ottawa for seven years said.

Acheng, who lost her previous parliamentary seat to the NRM’s Judith Alyek, is now battling her own party sister, former Lira Woman MP Joy Atim Ongom, for the UPC flag in Kole.

Atim Ongom, a seasoned legislator, criticizes the slow pace of women’s empowerment locally and argues for stronger leadership to boost benefits under government programs like the Parish Development Model.

“Women in Kole remain marginalized. We need to do more to support them, beyond what the government currently offers,” Atim said.

The winner will face Sandra Aceng of the ruling NRM, who recently defeated incumbent Judith Alyek in the party primaries, underscoring Kole’s status as a high-stakes political battleground.

In Apac District, UPC primaries pit incumbent Apac Municipality MP Patrick Ocan against Maruzi County MP Maxwell Akora. Both seasoned politicians are locked in a fierce internal contest, with Akora abandoning his previous seat to challenge Ocan’s urban stronghold.

Akora, armed with a master’s degree in Business Administration, is known for his electoral resilience, having held Maruzi County since 2011, while Ocan, a radio proprietor with a degree in economics, seeks to defend his urban constituency.

In Dokolo District, newly elected Woman MP Sarah Aguti Nyangkori faces a challenge from Anna Okwir, a respected local leader and chairperson of the Peace Mothers’ Association.

The contest signals mounting pressure within UPC as candidates vie to secure their political futures in a volatile landscape.

UPC national vice chairperson Brenda Atim Kinyera highlighted these constituencies as “the hottest to watch” ahead of the August 16, 2025 primaries, where the party will finalize its candidates for the 2026 parliamentary elections.

The primaries are widely viewed as a crucial test of UPC’s strength and cohesion, as the party seeks to regain ground against Uganda’s dominant ruling party amid an increasingly polarized political climate.