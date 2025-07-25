UPC power struggle deepens as court blocks Saturday delegates’ conference

The High Court in Kampala has issued a temporary injunction halting the opposition Uganda People's Congress (UPC) party Delegates’ Conference scheduled for July 26, 2025, pending a decision on the legality of Jimmy Akena’s claim to the party presidency.

The ruling, delivered by Lady Justice Joyce Kavuma, followed an ex parte application filed by veteran UPC member Joseph Pinytek Ochieno.

Ochieno, through his lawyer Rodgers Katunguka of J. Byamukama & Co. Advocates, argued that allowing the conference to proceed would undermine a pending legal challenge regarding the party’s leadership.

“We believe the urgency of this matter is evident,” Katunguka told the court.

The 2nd respondent, Akena, is allegedly pushing to convene the delegates’ conference despite active court proceedings challenging his legitimacy as UPC president.

“There is a real danger this could cause irreparable harm to the party’s governance structures,” Katunguka submitted on Friday.

In the main case, Ochieno seeks a declaration that Akena is unlawfully holding himself out as UPC party president.

He argues that following the Court of Appeal’s directive for fresh elections in the 2016 case of UPC & Anor vs. Prof. Edward Kakonge, Akena did not contest the election, which was instead won by Peter Walubiri.

The court heard that, despite this unresolved leadership dispute, Akena notified the Uganda Electoral Commission of plans to proceed with the delegates’ conference virtually, after police declined to provide security for a physical gathering.

“The police advised rescheduling the conference due to security limitations. Yet the 2nd respondent is pressing ahead in defiance—not only of that advice but also prior court orders,” Katunguka added.

Lawyer Fred Busingye, representing both UPC and Akena, did not oppose the interim application. However, he acknowledged that Akena had repeatedly disregarded court directives, including previous rulings barring him from acting as party president.

In her ruling, Justice Kavuma recognized the urgency and potential risk posed by the upcoming conference.

“The applicant has demonstrated all exceptional circumstances required for this court to intervene,” she held.

She added: “There is a scheduled hearing of the main application on July 29, 2025, and allowing the delegates’ conference to proceed before then could render the legal process futile.”

Justice Kavuma emphasized that ex parte interim orders should only be granted in compelling cases involving a real and immediate threat of irreparable harm.

“The urgency must be real, immediate, and apparent—not the result of an applicant’s own delay. In this case, the danger posed by proceeding with the conference is evident. It would potentially cement the leadership of someone whose claim to the presidency is still under dispute,” she noted.

The judge also commended Ochieno for acting in good faith and promptly notifying the respondents of the pending hearing. She said the interim relief was necessary to preserve the status quo and prevent possible contempt of court.

“For the above reasons, I find that the applicant has proved there exist exceptional circumstances for the grant of this application,” she ruled.

“Accordingly, an interim ex parte order is hereby issued restraining the 1st and 2nd respondents, their agents, or anyone acting under their authority from convening the delegates’ conference—physically or virtually—until the hearing of MA-0573-2025 scheduled for July 29, 2025.”

The ruling is the latest development in a long-running leadership wrangle within UPC, with rival factions loyal to Akena and Walubiri both laying claim to the party presidency.