UPC releases roadmap ahead of 2026 elections

As Uganda gears up for the 2026 General Elections, the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) has officially released its electoral roadmap, confirming that nomination fees for presidential, parliamentary, and other seats will remain unchanged.

While unveiling the roadmap at the party headquarters yesterday, Mr Mahoud Kazimbiraine, the chairman of the UPC Electoral Commission, announced that the selection of presidential, parliamentary, and local government flag bearers will take place between July and August this year.

The nomination of presidential candidates will be held on June 30, with the declaration of the party’s presidential flag bearer scheduled for July 30. Subsequently, on August 8, the party will conduct primaries for parliamentary candidates, while flag bearers for district chairpersons and mayoral offices will be nominated on August 11. Mr Kazimbiraine urged all aspiring candidates to adequately prepare financially, as all positions come with associated costs.

He detailed the nomination fees as follows: Shs20 million for presidential aspirants, Shs1 million for MPs, Shs500,000 for local council candidates, and Shs5,000 for village chairperson aspirants.

"In 2021, we established this fee structure, and it still stands today. For your ease of reference. Any individual wishing to vie for the party presidency and represent UPC in the general elections must be ready to part with Shs20 million," Mr Kazimbiraine said.

He explained that the decision to maintain the current fee structure was aimed at ensuring accessibility for all supporters wishing to contest political positions. Unlike other political parties, UPC said it has no intention of increasing nomination fees.

However, Mr Kazimbiraine said running for president requires substantial financial resources. "Becoming president is not a simple task.

Campaigning is expensive. If you cannot raise Shs20 million for nomination, how will you manage a campaign that costs billions? You cannot expect to campaign effectively with just Shs500,000 or even Shs100 million,’’ he said.





Mr Kazimbiraine added: "I remember President Museveni once declaring that he used Shs257 billion for his campaign. Dr Kizza Besigye also declared he used around Shs30 billion. “Anyone aspiring to such a position must realistically be prepared for significant financial demands, including supporting their party with Shs20 million."

Regarding parliamentary aspirants, Mr Kazimbiraine clarified that while picking up application forms at party headquarters will be free of charge, candidates will be required to pay Shs1 million upon returning the forms to confirm their participation.

New strategy

‘‘These days, candidates for parliamentary seats often spend as much as Shs500 million on their campaigns. Yet, when it comes to formalising their interest within UPC, we ensure the process is accessible. You pick the form free of charge, but when you affirm your candidacy, you must pay the attendant fee for your desired position,” – Mr Mahoud Kazimbiraine, chairman of the UPC Electoral Commission.