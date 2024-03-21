UPC’s Aguti takes early lead in Dokolo Woman MP election

BY MONITOR TEAM [email protected] The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) candidate in the Dokolo District Woman parliamentary by-election was Thursday evening leading at most polling stations scattered across the district. However, the leader of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat, alleged that the exercise was characterised by electoral malpractice. Mr Oboi said they experienced cases of voter bribery happening along the roads, and ferrying voters to the polling stations. There are 173 polling stations in Dokolo and at least 95,693 voters registered to participate in this parliamentary by-election. And six people contested for the seat that became vacant following the death of Cecilia Atim Ogwal on January 18. In the race included the deceased’s daughter, Dr Austin Rosemary Alwoch of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, UPC’s Sarah Aguti Nyangkori, Ms Harriet Ageno of National Unity Platform (NUP), and Ms Janet Rose Adongo Elau Okello of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party. Others were Dr Esther Akullo Obot Otada and Ms Rebecca Arao, who all contested on Independent tickets. Preliminary results announced by the Electoral Commission showed that UPC was leading in Adok and Agwata sub-counties. Adok is the sub-county carved out of Agwata, the lower administrative unit where the late legislator was born. Surprisingly, UPC even won by landslide at a polling station where the late Ogwal used to vote from, according Oyam North county Member of Parliament, Dr Eunice Apio Otuko, At Odeo Primary School, Adok Sub-county, UPC candidate fetched 202 votes; Dr Alwoc polled 131 votes and NRM candidate got 55 votes. However, FDC’s Alwoc won at Adok Primary School where she obtained 187 votes; Ms Aguti polled 76 and NRM got 33 votes. At Amunamun Primary School, UPC swept 146 votes, NRM managed 43 and FDC obtained 66 votes.

Meanwhile, in Agwata Town Council, the NRM candidate was still performing poorly just like her FDC courterpart.



At Otima PAG Polling Station, Alyecjuk Parish, for instance, Ms Aguti polled 101 votes, FDC’s Alwoch got 75 votes, NRM’s Adongo Elau managed 89 votes, Dr Akullo got 04 votes while Ms Ageno and Ms Arao got 02 and 01 respectively.



At Adwoki Primary School polling station, Ms Aguti swept 231 votes, Dr Alwoch got 27 votes, Ms Adongo Elau polled 71 votes, Dr Akullo got 08 votes while Ms Arao and Ms Ageno each got 01 vote.



The situation was the same at Alyecjuk Primary School polling station. At this polling station, Ms Aguti garnered 105 votes against Dr Alwoch’s 54 votes. NRM’s Adongo Elau came second with 79 votes; Dr Akullo got 10 votes while Ms Ageno and Ms Arao polled 03 and 07 votes respectively.



At Akwoyo Polling Station, Ms Aguti got 108 votes followed by the FDC candidate who managed 73 votes. Here NRM’s Adongo Elau got 60 votes, Ms Ageno polled 04 votes and Dr Akullo and Ms Arao each polled 01 votes.



At Awerowot Primary School Polling Station, Ms Aguti again won after she swept 147 votes; FDC candidate got 94 votes, NRM managed 74 votes, Dr Akullo got 07 votes, while Ms Arao and Ageno polled 04 and 03 votes respectively.



At the neighbouring Awerowot Primary School Polling Station “B”, UPC’s Aguti again beat all her rivals. She fetched 143 votes; Dr Alwoch came second with 65 votes, NRM’s Adongo Elau polled 55 votes and NUP’s Ageno and Arao got 05 and 04 votes respectively.



At Adwoki Market Polling Station, UPC almost swept all the votes. Here Congress lady polled 317 votes, Ms Adongo Elau got 77 votes and Dr Alwoch came third with 32 votes; Ms Ageno polled 09 votes, Dr Akullo got 06 votes and Ms Arao managed 02 votes.



About Aguti



She is a social worker and a graduate of Social Works and Social Administration from Uganda Christian University, Mukono.



She emerged as UPC official flag bearer following the party District Conference held at Dokolo Catholic Parish on February 19, 2024.



She contested against Cecilia Ogwal in the 2021 District Woman parliamentary race and lost the election. The late Ogwal retained her seat after she contested on FDC ticket and garnered 32,223 votes against UPC’s Aguti’s 10,460 votes of the total votes cast in the hotly contested race.

