UPC’s Akena asks court to block EC from de-gazetting party leadership

Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) president Jimmy James Michael Akena has asked the High Court in Kampala to block the Electoral Commission (EC) from de-gazetting the party’s leadership.

The application was heard by Justice Bernard Namanya, who has set October 1, 2025, as the date to deliver his ruling on the matter, but directed the parties to file written submissions.

Through their lawyers, M/S Guma & Co. Advocates, Akena, and UPC filed a notice of motion seeking an interim order restraining the EC from implementing directives contained in a letter dated September 20, 2025. The letter nullified the mandate of the party’s executive committee and declined to recognise any party flag bearer.

“An interim order doth issue restraining the respondent from implementing the directives issued in her letter dated 20th September 2025 by declining to nominate the UPC party flag bearer and nullifying the term of the executive committee of Uganda People’s Congress under the leadership of Mr Jimmy James Michael Akena,” the notice of motion reads.

The application was supported by an affidavit sworn by Mr Fred Ebil, the UPC Secretary General.

Ebil stated: “The second applicant is still part of the current executive committee of the 1st applicant with a mandate to manage the party affairs of Uganda People’s Congress.”

He added that on September 20, 2025, the EC concluded that none of the applicants for the position of presidential flag bearer was recognized and further ruled that the party’s executive committee had expired on August 1, 2025.

Ebil warned that the EC decision risked plunging UPC into a leadership crisis ahead of the general elections.

“UPC as a political party is likely to be put in total leadership crisis as the aspiring candidates for various posts for Members of Parliament, district level leadership, and councillors at all levels shall have no executive to nominate them so that they can participate in the 2025/2026 General Elections,” he swore.

He also told the court that the EC had begun steps to de-gazette the party’s executive committee, which would leave no organ in place to organize elections for new office bearers.

“There is a threat and immediate danger which the applicants are likely to suffer if the respondent is not restrained from implementing the directives of the letter by declining to nominate the 2nd applicant as party flag bearer and de-gazettement of the executive committee occurring before the determination of the main application for temporary injunction,” Ebil stated.

The EC’s decision followed a meeting with rival UPC factions and referenced court rulings, including Miscellaneous Cause No. 148 of 2025: Dennis Adim Enap v. Uganda People’s Congress and Akena.

In that case, the court held that Akena’s nomination for a third term as UPC president was “illegal, null, and void” and restrained the party from nominating him for the period 2025–2030.

The Commission also observed that the term of the executive committee had expired on August 1, 2025, and that both Akena and rival candidate Dennis Adim Enap failed to comply with the UPC party constitution during their nominations.

“The Commission concluded that none of the parties is recognized as a party president and in fact, the party and all concerned are therefore advised to comply with the party constitution and the subsisting court orders,” EC chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama wrote in the decision.

UPC and Akena maintain that they have a prima facie case with a high probability of success in the main application and asked the court to preserve the status quo until the dispute is resolved.

“The applicants have a prima facie case in the main cause and main application for temporary injunction pending before this Honourable Court with high probability of success,” the motion reads in part.



