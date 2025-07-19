UPC's Akena pins hope on delegates after court bars third term bid

Uganda People's Congress (UPC) president Jimmy Akena is facing political uncertainty following a High Court ruling that declared him ineligible to contest for a third term as party president.

On July 18, 2025, Justice Bernard Namanya ruled that Akena’s nomination for the 2025-2030 term was null and void, citing Article 14.1(3) of the UPC Constitution, which limits a party president to two five-year terms unless they become President of Uganda during their second term.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Kampala on Saturday, July 19, Mr Akena said he accepts the court’s decision and will not appeal it. However, he stated that he is now turning to the party's delegates to determine his political future during the UPC Delegates Conference scheduled for July 26, 2025.

“In Uganda, we’ve had a debate on term limits. The national Constitution today allows more than two terms. If you now find a situation where the party constitution doesn't rhyme with the national Constitution, which one should stand? I leave it to the UPC delegates, you know what to do,” Akena said.

Akena also accused a section of party members of attempting to erase his political identity within UPC, but remained firm that he will push forward with his ambitions, including a presidential bid in the 2026 general elections.

“If this and other efforts are meant to strip me of my position or bar me as a UPC member from contesting, I want to assure you that the policy agenda I have been working on to make Uganda better will still be put before the people of Uganda. They might restrict me, but they will not stop me from taking this message forward and contesting for the presidency in 2026,” he said.

“I will not be a bystander. This is my country. I don’t need permission from anyone. 2026 is not going to be business as usual,” Akena added.

He challenged his critics to present their ideas to the party delegates instead of making him the target of their attacks.

“I know in UPC there are masqueraders, but they are not more prepared than I am. I want to advise anyone who thinks they have something to offer to come to Kamdin and face the delegates,” he said.

Justice Namanya’s ruling stemmed from a petition filed by UPC member Dennis Adim Enap, who argued that Akena had already served the two terms permitted under the party constitution. Akena was first elected in 2015, re-elected in 2020, and had intended to seek another term in 2025.