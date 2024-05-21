UPC’s Ochieno awaits court ruling 38 months later

Mr Joseph Ochieno, one of the protagonists in the three-way fight for the leadership of the opposition Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC), has sent a protest note to the Principal Judge, Ms Flavian Zeija, raising concerns about delays by the Judiciary in disposing of a case he filed for a judicial review, challenging the outcome of the party’s December 2020 elections.

Mr Ochieno filed for the review on March 17, 2021, but the matter, which was meant to have been disposed of within six months, has been the subject of several adjournments and reallocations to different judges over the last 38 months, developments to which Mr Ochieno is taking exception.

According to suit documents that this publication has seen, the case for a judicial review was filed following the election which saw Kampala lawyer, Mr Peter Walubiri, declared winner.

Mr Walubiri was sworn in as party president on December 28, 2020

Mr Ochieno sought both a declaration that he was the elected president of the party and an injunction restraining Lira Municipality MP, Mr Jimmy Akena, from “parading and presenting” himself as president of UPC and occupying the party’s headquarters at Uganda House.

In his December 17, 2023 letter to Justice Zeija, Mr Ochieno argues that the court’s delay to hear the matter has not only left the party without legitimate leadership but also suggests a possible conspiracy by people and institutions that he did not name.

“With my petition under lock, is it possible to suggest some form of conspiracy against myself or, for that matter, UPC as a party or its members?” he wonders.

However, Mr James Jumire Ereemye, the Judiciary spokesperson, dismissed talks of conspiracies against UPC.

“The Judiciary does not conspire [with other political parties or individuals]. All parties before the court are treated equally including allowing for processing complaints from parties like the one that Mr Joseph Ochieno filed,” Mr Ereemye said.

Court documents indicate that the case was first allocated to Justice Phillip Odoki with the hearing set for July 14, 2021, but was adjourned following the decision by the government to place the country under a second nationwide lockdown as a Covid-19 containment measure.

The hearing was then set for February 23, 2022, but the parties were told that there was a mistake. The hearing was then rescheduled to March 23, 2022, but it still did not happen as the judge was said to be away on a tour of Northern Uganda.

The parties were then informed that the hearing would take place on September 13, 2022. The hearing still did not take place but it was announced the same day that the case had been reallocated to Justice Douglas Singiza, who promptly heard the matter. Justice Singiza informed the parties that he would make his ruling on December 9, 2022. That did not happen.

The parties were on the appointed day told that the judge was away on leave. Justice Singiza subsequently recused himself from the matter, a decision that Mr Ochieno says was ill-timed.

“Justice Singiza deliberately stalled this process,” Mr Ochieno claimed, but Mr Ereemye blamed Justice Singiza’s decision to recuse himself on Mr Ochieno’s actions.

“The matter was progressing well before Justice Dr Douglas Singiza until Mr Joseph Ochieno complained against him. The complaints management process interfered with the progress of the case,” Mr Ereemye said.

No ruling has since been made. This compelled Mr Ochieno to not only visit the chambers of the Principal Judge but also pen the protest note.

“By the time I sought to bring this matter to your attention in September 2023, the mere delivery of the ruling in the matter had been delayed for 9 months. This has now extended to 12 months and two weeks. What logical explanation or for that matter, conclusion can reasonably be made out of this for sure?” he wrote.

Mr Ereemye has since revealed that the case has since been reallocated to a new judge.

“To say that the Principal Judge did not do anything is just misleading the public. Action was taken promptly, and the matter was placed before Justice Musa Ssekana for further management,” Mr Ereemye said.

Background

This is the latest development in a series of twists and turns from a script that has been playing out at the UPC since 2015 when the party sought to organise an inclusive election exercise which resulted in the declaration of Mr Akena as the party’s president.

Justice Yasin Nyanzi of the High Court subsequently declared Mr Akena’s election null and void. The Court of Appeal dismissed his appeal in September 2020, but that was three years after the High Court had pronounced itself on the matter. The Supreme Court also ruled against him on October 13, 2023.