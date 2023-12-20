UPC wants govt to prioritise education and health in 2024

The Uganda People's Congress (UPC) has asked government to prioritise education and health come next 2024, noting that these sectors are trailing in terms of service delivery.

UPC president, Mr Jimmy Akena, while addressing the media on Wednesday at the party headquarters in Kampala, said the situation is not any better in the health sector as many of the facilities are equally in bad shape.

"The necessary medical equipment which facilitates the health services are scarce and non-existent in some of our health outlets hence the overflow referrals of medical cases that would be managed at lower level," he said.

"The working conditions of medical staff in Government are very constantly being highlighted by their demands for better remuneration," he added.

He noted that his recognises that the medical workers are on the frontline in preventing diseases from devastating the lives of citizens across the nation and will seek to domesticate the Abuja Declaration on Health that recommends governments in Africa to be spending at least 15 percent of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) but in Uganda it's totally different.

"The people’s health, education and livelihood programs must underpin all infrastructural development, which is now to the contrary when our roads are in poor shape with potholes developing," he said.

Mr Akena also noted the need to ensure equity in the education sector.

“Education is becoming more of a commodity with limited availability and access in the different localities in the country. In order for parents to try to give their children and opportunity to succeed in life, they are forced to pay higher fees to schools seemingly offering quality education," he said.

Mr Akena added that on the other hand, the teachers’ condition of service is not sacrosanct with their pivotal role in providing children with the necessary knowledge and skills to be competitive in the modern world.

"This in itself affects the quality of education as the teachers, who are key in the learning process are ever demoralised," he said.

He added that we need to open our eyes to the reality that we live in a very competitive globalized world that depends on well-trained man-power.