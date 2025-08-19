UPC wrangles: Ochieno drags Akena to court over delegates’ conference

A fresh legal battle has erupted within the Uganda Peoples’ Congress (UPC) after longtime party member Joseph Pinytek Ochieno accused party leader Jimmy Akena of willfully defying a High Court interim order that restrained the convening of an extraordinary delegates’ conference.

In an affidavit filed before the Civil Division of the High Court, Ochieno contends that Akena, “purporting to represent himself as president of the UPC,” presided over a delegates’ conference on July 26, 2025, despite prior knowledge of a court order prohibiting the meeting.

Ochieno explains that he has been challenging Akena’s legitimacy as UPC president since 2021 through Miscellaneous Cause No. 89 of 2021, in which he seeks a declaration that Akena is unlawfully holding office. “The said application specifically challenges the 1st respondent’s action of holding out as party president from 2020 to 2025, which he is not,” Ochieno states.

Ahead of the disputed conference, Ochieno, through his lawyers JByamukama & Co. Advocates, secured Miscellaneous Application No. 573 of 2025 seeking an injunction against Akena and UPC. On July 25, 2025, Justice Bernard Namanya issued an interim order restraining the party from holding the meeting either physically or virtually.

According to the affidavit, Ochieno says his lawyers “served the order and the accompanying ruling on the respondents and their legal counsel electronically, ensuring they had full knowledge of the court’s directive.” He adds that he personally forwarded copies of the order to Akena and UPC secretary general Fred Ebil via WhatsApp.

Despite these efforts, Ochieno alleges that he received information on the morning of July 26 through a UPC WhatsApp group that the meeting would go on via Zoom. His lawyers, using their licensed Zoom account, logged in and attempted to alert participants of the court order but were “blocked by the organizers,” the affidavit states.

Ochieno claims Akena went ahead and chaired the conference both physically at Naalya-Kira in Wakiso District and virtually. He further alleges that the agenda of the meeting was altered from the original notice. “During this unlawful gathering, several illicit resolutions were passed,” he states, citing decisions to suspend provisions of the UPC constitution, waive the mandatory notice period for amendments, and extend Akena’s presidency by one year.

“These resolutions were deliberately intended to alter the status quo of the 2nd respondent while aware of the court order and the ongoing processes,” Ochieno avers, adding that the actions were calculated to render his pending case nugatory.

He accuses Akena and his allies of acting in “malice, bad faith and intentional disobedience” of court orders. “I have been advised by my lawyers, and I verily believe, that these actions are contemptuous of court and warrant an award of punitive damages against the respondents jointly and severally to avoid future disobedience of court orders,” the affidavit reads.

Ochieno now wants the court to impose significant penalties to deter what he calls Akena’s persistent attempts to circumvent judicial pronouncements on his presidency.