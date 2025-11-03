UPDF arrests Arua man with SMG, 55 rounds of ammunition

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) on Sunday night arrested a suspected armed robber in Arua City found in possession of an SMG rifle loaded with 55 rounds of ammunition, officials said.

The arrest took place at Nsambya Cell, Awindiri Ward, Arua Central Division. Lt Nasser Mene, the UPDF Public Information Officer for West Nile, said the suspect was intercepted during a routine operation.

“The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Force is mandated to protect its citizens with their properties intact,” Lt Mene told Monitor on Monday.

The firearm was discovered packed in a bag inside a vehicle the suspect was traveling in. Lt Mene said the operation aimed to maintain safety and security for residents of the region.

He declined to comment on whether the suspect was already under surveillance or the specific intentions at the time of the arrest.

Arua City has seen a history of armed robberies targeting businesses and traders, particularly those dealing in gold and local commerce.

In August 2023, a robber was overpowered at a local bar known as Bamboo while attempting to steal expensive liquor.

Police later found the gun had been stolen from a fuel station security guard.

In November 2023, two armed robbers on a motorcycle stole Shs 420 million from local businessmen in Awindiri Ward but were not apprehended. Between 2018 and 2019, Arua City recorded over 14 cases of armed robberies, prompting police to adopt community policing and intelligence-led arrests to restore safety.

Lt Mene described the Sunday arrest as part of ongoing UPDF efforts to minimize crime and maintain law and order.

“It is one of our routine tasks aimed at minimizing wrong culprits within the communities and ensuring sanity and safety for citizens in the region,” he said.

The city in Uganda's West Nile region continues to be a hotspot for armed robberies, with recent incidents mainly targeting boda boda riders, highlighting persistent security challenges despite increased military and police interventions.