UPDF assures civilians in DR Congo of stable security

The Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers on a peace mission in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have assured residents in Kinyandonyi town, Rutshuru in North Kivu, of stable security following their deployment.

The UPDF Contingent Commander, Col Mike Walker Hyeroba during a field reconnaissance on Thursday assured the residents of total security as he promised that the UPDF under East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) will protect them, their properties and their rights.

In the presence of the M23 commanders during the assessment of the M23 detach where EACRF is to deploy upon vacating the place, Col Walker met a crowd of threatened civilians leaving the area and informed them that UPDF is a friendly force whose mandate is to protect the citizens against any hostility from any armed groups.

“My mission is to witness the dialogue between M23 and the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo as a neutral force so that lasting peace prevails,” he said.

Mr Mugabushaka Nyamwasa Kinyonga, the area LC1 leader welcomed the UPDF and promised that the locals under his leadership will cooperate with the contingent in an effort to bring about peacefulness and coherence into the town.

He however reported to the UPDF that, the town normally gets attacks from unknown armed thugs who rob and steal from the community thus hampering the development of the town. Requested UPDF to stay longer in the area for their safety.