UPDF assures public of thorough recruitment process amid fake certificate reports

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) has assured the public that it will maintain the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in the ongoing recruitment process, ensuring that only the most qualified and capable individuals are selected to join the force.

The UPDF assured that successful recruits will undergo rigorous training, equipping them to serve their communities and country with dedication, compassion, and excellence, upholding the force's values and traditions.

The UPDF's assurance comes amid reports of widespread fake academic documents in the ongoing recruitment exercise, particularly in the Lango Sub-region. In response, a joint vetting team from UPDF and district leaders conducted a rigorous recruitment exercise at Florence Nightingale School of Nursing in Apac District, aiming to ensure only qualified candidates are selected.

The UPDF's recruitment drive aims to identify and select candidates for training to join the national army. However, on the first day, the exercise encountered challenges when five shortlisted candidates (three from Apac and two from Kwania) were caught with fake Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) certificates. The suspects were handed over to their respective District Internal Security Officers (DISOs) for further action, confirmed Capt. Ahmad Hassan Kato, UPDF Public Information Officer for the 4th Infantry Division.

Capt. Kato said on Thursday that the vetting team will thoroughly assess the candidates and select the final candidates from each district based on the allocated quota as the day proceeds.

This ensures a fair and transparent process, giving equal opportunities to all the shortlisted candidates.

Ten candidates from Dokolo, Amolatar, and Kalaki districts were arrested for presenting forged academic documents during the UPDF recruitment exercise in Dokolo. According to Capt. Kato, the Public Information Officer of UPDF's 4th Infantry Division, four candidates from Kalaki District were caught with fake UCE certificates on July 10, while three from Dokolo and three from Amolatar District were found with fake UCE result slips on July 9. The suspects are being interrogated by security personnel.

The arrested candidates have been handed over to their respective District Internal Security Officers (DISOs) for further investigation and case management. According to Capt. Kato, the UPDF thoroughly scrutinizes candidates' academic documents and supportive documents during recruitment exercises. Additionally, candidates undergo physical examinations conducted by a medical doctor to check for any deformities, including ringworm, scabies, scars, and missing teeth.

Capt. Kato reaffirmed the recruitment team's dedication to selecting the most qualified candidates and upholding the highest standards and integrity throughout the recruitment process.