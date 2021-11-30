UPDF awaits Congo permission to launch offensive against ADF

Then Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Katumba Wamala (centre), with chief of general staff of the Armed Forces of the DR Congo (FARDC) Lt Gen Didier Etumba Longila (left), and FARDC Gen Leon Mushale (R) in Beni in North Kivu on May 7, 2014. Gen Katumba and Lt Gen Etumba were visiting troops taking part in a military operation against ADF rebels in the area.  PHOTO/AFP

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • Government says the  UPDF will ensure minimal casualties of children and women who are in the ADF ranks.

The DR Congo will allow Ugandan troops to carry out military operations against the Allied Democratic Front armed group in the east of the country, the AFP news agency reported yesterday.

