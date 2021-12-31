Prime

UPDF brigadier refuses to vacate disputed Kayunga land

Brig James Kinaalwa at a UPDF event in September 2019. PHOTO/HANDOUT/UPDF

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • The soldier who claims to have bought the 70ft by 100ft piece of land from Buganda Land Board ( BLB), was not at the contested land, where he is planning to construct a storeyed commercial building.

Work in Kayunga was temporarily paralysed yesterday after a section of leaders and residents staged a demonstration against the a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) officer they accused of defying orders to vacate a disputed piece of land.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.