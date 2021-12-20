UPDF Brigadier's child killed by reversing car

The casket containing the remains of Brig Augustine Kyazze's six-year-old son lying in the compound before burial on December 19, 2021. PHOTO | WILSON KUTAMBA

Kuta

By  Wilson Kutamba

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The deceased’s siblings who were seated in the cabin reportedly heard someone scream and asked the driver to stop and check, but the latter did not hear and drove away.

A sombre mood engulfed Brig Augustine Kamyuka Kyazze’s country home at Kabale - Bugonzi Village, Nyendo -Mukungwe constituency in Masaka City on Sunday morning after his six-year -old son Adrian Kyakulumbye was knocked dead.

