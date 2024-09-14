UPDF brigadiers die in Masaka road crash

Two senior Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) officers have died after being involved in Kampala-Masaka road crash, the army said on Saturday.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the Deputy Defense Spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki, Brig Gen (Rtd) Frank Katende Kyambadde and Brig Gen Fred Twinamasiko, the Director of Training and Doctrine Land Forces.

"How are we expected to understand this loss in such a short time?? A minister of state (Defence) Hon Sarah Mateke, Brig Gen (rtd) Kyambadde and our Director training and Doctrine for Land forces Brig Gen Fred Twinamasiko in accident!! All gone just like that. May the Lord strengthen their families. It is a difficult moment," Col Akiiki posted.

While the traffic Police are yet to release details about the Saturday morning crash, the army says that the two officers crashed as they drove in a motor vehicle Reg. No.H4DF2588.

Brig Gen Kyambadde (RO/02855) was among the 11 Senior UPDF officers that retired from active service on August 31, 2023 alongside former IGP Gen Kale Kayihura, Lt Gen James Nakibus Lakara, Maj Gen Samuel Wasswa Mutesasira, Maj Gen Joseph Arocha, Maj Gen David Wakaalo Brig Gen Emmanuel Kwihangana, Brig Austine Kasatwooki Kamanyire, Brig Gen Stephen Oluka, Brig Gen Wilson Muhabuzi andBrig Gen Ham Atwoki Kaija.

Kyambadde served as the contingent commander of Battle Group 14 under Amisom before his retirement.

Their death comes just days after State Minister for Defence, Sarah Mateke Nyirabashitsi died after suffering a heart attack.



Nyirabashitsi who was pronounced dead at Mengo Hospital on September 7, 2024 was on September 12 buried at her ancestral home in Kisoro District where she was the woman representative in the 11th Parliament. Sarah Mateke experienced a heart attack and was rushed to Mengo Hospital. She was pronounced dead a few minutes after arrival on September 7.