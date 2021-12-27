UPDF capture main ADF base

The Uganda Peoples Defence Forces and DR Congo army have captured the main base for the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), but the whereabouts of the rebel leaders is still unknown.

According to the coalition armies, the main ADF camp, Kambi Ya Yua, in eastern DR Congo, was captured without resistance, an indication that the rebels could have abandoned it before the Ugandan and Congolese forces launched an assault on it on Christmas Eve.

The UPDF spokesperson, Brig Flavia Byekwaso, yesterday said the camp used to accommodate more than 600 ADF rebels and their families.

“This camp was a host to military training and Islamic radicalisation activities as evidenced by the literature found, bomb making materials, one damaged laptop computer, 129 live rounds of PK machine gun loaded in their chain, 155 live rounds of sub machine gun ammunition, three solar panels and enemy strength registers,” Brig Byekwaso said.

She said the design of the camp indicates that it was likely to be a command post of a high ranking rebel leader.

“UPDF engineers are working around the clock searching for possible improvised explosives, bunkers and to acquire more clues about the terrorists,” Brig Byekwaso added.

The deployment of UPDF in eastern DRC followed terror attacks in Kampala City that left more than seven people, including suspected terrorists, dead.

The UPDF used fighter jets and artillery to shell ADF bases in Kambi Ya Yua, Tondoli, Belu 1 and Belu 2 in Virunga and Ituri forests in North Kivu Province, eastern DRC.

Since the operation started, more than 35 suspected ADF rebels have been captured and 65 others have surrendered to the coalition troops.

Since 1990s, the ADF rebel leaders have split their troops into smaller groups and resettled them in the population whenever they face a tough opponent then regroup after getting breathing space.

On March 11, the United States placed the ADF on its list of “terrorist groups” affiliated with IS jihadists.