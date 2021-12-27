UPDF capture main ADF base

UPDF soldiers display solar panels captured from the ADF base. PHOTO/MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

By  Andrew Bagala

The Uganda Peoples Defence Forces and DR Congo army have captured the main base for the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), but the whereabouts of the rebel leaders is still unknown.
According to the coalition armies, the main ADF camp, Kambi Ya Yua, in eastern DR Congo, was captured without resistance, an indication that the rebels could have abandoned it before the Ugandan and Congolese forces launched an assault on it on Christmas Eve.
The UPDF spokesperson, Brig Flavia Byekwaso, yesterday said the camp used to accommodate more than 600 ADF rebels and their families.

