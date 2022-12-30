UPDF captures rebel leader in Zombo

A suspected rebel leader who has been operating in eastern DR Congo has been arrested in Zombo District.

The rebel leader identified as Ichega Mansur Mangenga (Ngabiroch) belonged to the rebel outfit known as Coalition Forces for Development of Congo (CODECO) and Homeland Forces.

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces 4th Division spokesperson, Lt Emmanuel Musinguzi, said Ichega was arrested on Tuesday and has been transferred to military headquarters for further management.

The suspect is said to be a Congolese national.

Lt Musinguzi said Ichega has been the acting commander of Homeland Coalition for Change as his predecessor was earlier killed by the UPDF.

The 4th division commander, Brig Gen Bonny Bamwiseki, appealed to all the negative forces to renounce rebellion.

“Let them renounce rebellion and come home to enjoy peace, there is nothing they will gain from fighting apart from being killed,” Brig Gen Bamwiseki said.

The West Nile region police spokesperson, Ms Josephin Agucia, said some of the wrong elements took advantage of the festive season to carry out attacks.

She urged residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious character to the security agents in their area.

The Pakwach District chairperson, Mr Steve Steen Omito, said many wrong elements use Pakwach as an entry point to carry out deadly missions.

“So many guns parked in vehicles and ammunition have been recovered at the checkpoint, including the wrong people,” he said.

In 2021, about 20 suspected CODECO rebels attacked a UPDF detach in Zeu Sub-county, Nebbi District before the army repelled them.

Uganda and DR Congo have been working together in North Kivu to eliminate militias and rebel groups that have made the region unstable.

The forces of both countries are hunting down Allied Democratic Forces rebels and securing towns.