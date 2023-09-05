UPDF cautions on fake recruitment adverts

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) spokesperson Mr Felix Kulayigye has dismissed social posts circulating with links said to be for the forces' recruitment portal. He said the UPDF is not conducting any recruitment at the moment.

Mr Kulayigye said that UPDF has been responding to a number of queries from concerned Ugandans who have been misled by the fake social media posts announcing the start of UPDF recruitment process for 2023.

"We wish to remind Ugandans that besides advertising in the Newspapers, Radio and TV stations, the UPDF has an official website (www.updf.go.ug) and Twitter (X) handle (@updfspokesperson) where it announces the start of the process but never provides a link to fill out personal data online," Mr Kulayigye said in a statement on September 4.

"This post falls under phishing crime [ deceptive links to steal personal information] and we would like to advise Ugandans to be extra alert and double-check what they receive before they give their sensitive information, such as login credentials, credit card details, phone numbers and account numbers," he added.

Mr Kulayigye noted that the UPDF takes information security seriously and also asked the general public to be vigilant in order to prevent fraud and to treat the fake posts with the utmost contempt they deserve.

"When the process [of recruitment] is ready to start, we will announce it officially through the above-prescribed channels," he said.

Since last week, social media platforms especially Facebook and X (Twitter) have been awash with information regarding the recruitment of people into the national force.