UPDF chopper makes emergency landing in Mityana

A UPDF helicopter AF- 639 on Tuesday made an emergency landing at Nabukondo Village playground in Mityana District after developing a mechanical fault.

The incident happened at 9:30am with four people on board. They fortunately disembarked safely.

According to eyewitnesses, the chopper made a deafening sound before landing at the playground.

“Helicopters generate external noise, but this was not the usual one. A few minutes later, it started staggering and emitting dark smoke when the pilot decided to land at the playground. We rushed there but the soldiers on board who had already moved out chased us away,” Mr Sam Ssekitto, a resident said.

Mr Daniel Kasibante, another resident said the chopper nearly fell on the building of Gomba Children’s Centre, but fortunately managed to land at the nearby playground.

“Some residents had never seen an aircraft landing in the area and that is why many abandoned whatever they were doing to catch a glimpse of the chopper,” he said

At around 11:30am another UPDF helicopter, bigger than the ill-fated one, came with seven crewmembers on board to rescue their colleagues.

“The team came with some tools and started repairing it, but the work appeared to be too much and some remained behind as others boarded the other chopper and left,” Mr Hannington Ahabwe, one of the residents in the area said.

When contacted, UPDF spokesperson, Brig Gen Felix Kulaigye, confirmed the incident saying the helicopter had engine trouble and the pilot had no choice, but to land.