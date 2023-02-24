UPDF completes works on 3 health projects in Namutumba

Locals in Namutumba are all smiles following the completion of the construction of three of the seven health projects in the district.

The construction works of all seven projects are being undertaken by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Engineering Brigade at Shs157m.

Mr Thomas Matende, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), said the completed projects include placenta pits at Kiranga Health Centre II in Kibaale Sub-county and Nangonde Health Centre II in Nangonde Town Council, which the district considers as one project, the Office of the District Health Officer (DHO) at the district headquarters and the out-patient department (OPD) at Kisumu Health Centre II in Kizuba Sub-county.

Other projects that yet-to-be completed include fencing Bulange Health Centre III in Bulange Sub-county, fencing Magada Health Centre III in Magada Sub-county, constructing a medical store at Kiranga Health Centre II and construction a two-stance pit latrine at Namuwondo Health Centre II (Shs10m).

Mr Matende said by the end of last year, the projects had stalled but work resumed at the beginning of the year.

Some of the residents who spoke to Daily Monitor on Wednesday said the projects will improve delivery of health services.

Mr Robert Mayende, a resident of Kisumu Trading Centre in Kizuba Sub-county, said: “Patients [at Kisumu Health Centre II] have been getting treatment under the trees because of the sorry state of the OPD structure, and when it rains, the structure leaks.”

Ms Betty Nairuba, a resident of Kiranga Village in Kibaale Sub-county, said due to the lack of placenta pits at Kiranga Health Centre II and Nangonde Health Centre II, placentas’ were thrown in the compound, which eventually led to the scrapping of delivery services at the facility.

“But as we talk now, delivery services have resumed after getting a placenta pit,” she added.

Mr Derrick Kawanguzi, a resident of Buwola Village, Kizuba Sub-county, said the health centres were no longer safe for the patients.

“We thank the UPDF Engineering Brigade for the good work done,” he said.

Dr James Kirya, the district health officer, said the district is still facing an issue of inadequate drugs.

“We have not received drugs since last November. We expect drugs next month but are not sure whether they will come,” he said.

Ms Harriet Babita, the district engineer, said work is going on well, adding that fencing of Magada Health Centre III in Magada Sub-county has started while the rest is to follow.





background

In July 2021, President Museveni directed the UPDF Engineering Brigade to take over the construction of all government projects, including schools and health facilities in the country effective the 2021/2022 financial year.

Mr Museveni’s decision was informed by the alleged timely and quality construction projects executed by the UPDF construction brigade as opposed to purported sluggishness, shoddy works and untimely completion of projects in the hands of private contractors.