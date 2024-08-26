UPDF contracted to renovate Busoga University ahead of reopening

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) have been contracted to renovate Iganga-based Busoga University in preparation for its reopening in the next academic year.

Brig. Gen. Felix Kulayigye, the UPDF Public Information Officer, confirmed that the contract was awarded to their Engineering Brigade. “Yes, the contract to renovate Busoga University has been given to the UPDF Engineering Brigade,” he said last week.

Busoga University, founded in 1999, had its license revoked in 2017 by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) due to allegations of unqualified staff, uncredited courses, and the issuance of fake degrees to over 1,000 students, primarily from South Sudan.

In February 2018, the University was handed over to the Ministry of Education to expedite its reopening as a public institution, following a directive from President Museveni.

In April 2018, Dr Chrysostom Muyingo, the State Minister for Higher Education, was appointed to lead the committee responsible for the university's transition to public status. In July 2023, the Ministry of Education established a six-member taskforce, chaired by Prof. John Tabuti, to spearhead the reopening process.

Prof Tabuti had initially projected that the University would reopen in the 2023/2024 academic year, but the reopening was delayed.

Iganga District LC5 Chairperson, Mr Ezra Gabula, stated that they are awaiting the UPDF's arrival to renovate the buildings so that the committee tasked with reopening the University can utilize the space.

“The buildings are in a state of disrepair; the University has been closed since 2017, and no rehabilitation has been done. The structures need complete renovation before they can be used,” Mr Gabula said.

Mr Gabula added that the UPDF would use part of the Shs15 billion allocated by the government for Busoga or Bunyoro University, with the remainder allocated to cover compensation for lecturers' arrears and other needs.

The government has earmarked Shs30 billion in the 2024/2025 national budget to kickstart the establishment of Busoga and Bunyoro Universities, ensuring inclusive and equitable access to university education.

However, Mr Gabula expressed concerns over encroachment on university land that stretches from Bulamagi to Buligo. "Some encroachers have acquired land titles. I summoned them to defend themselves, but they have ignored the summons," he said.

Former member of Busoga University's transition committee, Mr. Patrick Kayemba, noted that the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) is expected to inspect the University in January next year.

“Following the renovation, NCHE will conduct inspections, and in the first quarter of the next financial year, the University will obtain a new license and statutory instruments. Approval of programs and recruitment for various positions will also begin,” Mr. Kayemba added.

Why reopening was delayed

Former Vice Chancellor of Busoga University, Prof. Frank Nabwiso, attributed the reopening delays to "laxity" among leaders from the Busoga Sub-region. He said the University was previously managed by political leaders who failed to defend it from closure and expedite its reopening.

Prof Nabwiso, a staunch Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) supporter, emphasized that the government should not be blamed for the delay, as President Museveni had already issued a directive in 2018 for the institution to reopen.

According to Prof. Nabwiso, each sub-region in the country has an operational public university, thanks to the efforts of their political leaders—something Busoga Sub-region leaders have not achieved.

Busoga University is affiliated with the Church of Uganda through the Busoga Diocese. In March, Rev. Canon Captain William Ongeng, the Provincial Secretary of the Church of Uganda, confirmed that all outstanding matters related to the reopening, including land issues, had been resolved.