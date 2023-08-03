UPDF cuts budget for military museum project by Shs40b

The Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) has slashed the budget for the construction of the National Military Museum by Shs40 billion, Daily Monitor has established.

On December 29, 2020, President Museveni, who doubles as the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, launched the project near River Katonga Bridge on Kampala-Masaka Highway in Mpigi District but the time the actual construction works will commence has remained unclear.

The changes in the project budget from Shs110 billion to Shs70 billion, according to Col Deo Akiiki, the deputy army spokesperson, followed a review of the project budget by a steering committee for the military museum project. The committee is chaired by Maj Gen Henry Matsiko, who also doubles as the UPDF chief political commissar.

Col Akiiki, however, declined to reveal actual reasons behind the budget cut when interviewed on Monday.

Although the budget was trimmed by more than a quarter, the revised cost of Shs70 billion was not appropriated in this financial year budget, implying that the project may not take off soon, as earlier anticipated.

Daily Monitor has also learnt that the army is looking for more land, close to 12 acres, which can accommodate the museum project.

Initially, the army had allocated one acre for the project but when they realised that the land wasn’t enough, two more acres were proposed to be added.

“The total acreage required now is 12 acres and the acquisition process is underway,” Col Akiiki said.

Currently, an acre of land near Katonga Bridge ranges between Shs25m and Shs30m, depending on the terrain.

Col Akiiki revealed that the recent flooding near the proposed museum site is the reason they are seeking to increase the acreage.

“Our land is partially water logged and that is why we’re buying extra land in the dry area. It’s possible even for construction to happen in waterlogged areas but it becomes expensive,” Col Akiiki added.

On May 11, River Katonga burst its banks, forcing flood waters to sweep through neighbouring places including the site for the museum.

The museum is intended to preserve the history of the Ugandan military.