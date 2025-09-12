UPDF denies holding opposition activist Sam Mugumya

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has denied having opposition activist Sam Mugumya in its custody, telling the High Court in Kampala that he has never been held in any of their detention facilities.

In a sworn affidavit filed in the Civil Division of the High Court, Lieutenant Colonel Edgar Musasizi, the Director of Civil Affairs at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, stated that extensive checks had been made but no record of Mugumya’s detention was found.

"I do satisfy and return that Sam Mugumya has not at any material time been in the custody of the respondents in this matter," Lt Col Musasizi told the court.

The affidavit was made in response to a writ of habeas corpus filed by Mugumya’s legal team, which asked the court to compel security agencies to produce him.

Lt Col Musasizi explained that a thorough search had been carried out in all detention facilities under the UPDF’s control.

"We have searched all relevant detention facilities' records and found no entry relating to the said Sam Mugumya between August 26, 2025 and to date," he said.

Inquiries were also made with officers in units under the command of both the Chief of Defence Forces and the Directorate of Defence Intelligence and Security, but none reported any knowledge of Mugumya’s detention.

The UPDF has confirmed that they have no information regarding the activist’s whereabouts. "I therefore confirm that the said Sam Mugumya is not within our custody and we do not know about his whereabouts," the officer stated.

Mugumya, a longtime aide of opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye, has previously been arrested and detained on several occasions in connection with political activities. His supporters claim he went missing under unclear circumstances, prompting the habeas corpus application.

The High Court will now review the UPDF’s response alongside submissions from the applicant’s lawyers before making a determination on the matter. The court had issued a writ directing the Chief of Defence Forces and the Directorate of Defence Intelligence and Security to account for Mugumya’s whereabouts. The UPDF’s denial now places the burden on the applicants to prove otherwise or seek further orders from the court.



