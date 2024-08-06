UPDF deploy heavily on Congo border as M23 captures Ishasha

The M23 rebels have gained control of the Ishasha border, forcing the Congolese government security officials to flee to the Ugandan side of the border town in Kanungu District.

This becomes the third major border post to be captured by the M23 rebels from the Congolese government after Bunagana (June 2022) and Kitagoma (October 2022), all bordering Uganda’s Kisoro District.

The spokesperson of the M23 rebels, Lt Col Willy Ngoma, yesterday confirmed the takeover of Ishasha border in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“It is true that we gained control of the Ishasha border post in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday evening and the situation is now cool and peaceful. The fleeing Congolese nationals should return home because our military forces fight for the rights of the civilians. They should come and we build our community in peace,” Lt Col Ngoma said in a telephone interview.

The UPDF Second Division public information officer, Maj Kiconco Tabaro, on Sunday evening said they have stepped up security surveillance on the Uganda-DRC border following the fighting between the M23 rebels and the Congolese government soldiers that has seen about 2,000 refugees flee to Kanungu District.

He said the Congolese nationals fled from the areas of Katwiguru, Kiwanza, Binza, Kiseguro, Kiringa, Masisi, Bwenza, Walungu and Rutchuru, among others, and are in transit camps of Matanda in Kanungu and Nyakabande in Kisoro.

“About 98 armed Congolese police officers were received on Saturday evening at Ishasha border post in Kanungu District after their areas of control were occupied by the M23 forces. These Congolese police officers are being handled as per international law guidelines,” Maj Tabaro said.

“The security situation on our side is calm and there is no incursion into our territory and we continue to work with District Security Committees in the region to mobilise for the vigilance of border communities and to ensure thorough verification of fleeing Congolese civilians to avoid possible infiltration by negative elements into our country,” he added

Maj Tabaro called for public vigilance to ensure that wrong elements such as ADF do not cross into Uganda amid the humanitarian crisis.

“As fighting rages on, thousands of refugees have crossed through the porous border into Uganda. Bunagana and Nteko in Kisoro, Kyeshero and Ishasha in Kanungu. Many registered refugees are the most vulnerable members of the Congolese communities. This complicates the humanitarian situation for border communities and the entire region,” he added.

This file photo shows M23 rebels in Kibumba, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo credit: File

The Kanungu Resident District Commissioner, Mr Ambrose Amanyire Mwesigye, said they have embarked on screening the Congolese refugees before they can be relocated to the refugee settlement camps in Uganda.

“We are waiting for further guidance from the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Defence on the issue of the armed Congolese security officers that surrendered to our security team,” Mr Mwesigye said.

Background

The M23 has been waging a fresh insurgency in Congo’s east since 2022. A United Nations report seen by Reuters last month said the Ugandan army has provided support to the Tutsi-led rebel group, a charge Uganda denies.